Oregon Ducks make final cut for 2nd-ranked cornerback in 2023 class

Zachary Neel
·2 min read
The Oregon Ducks are in the mix for one of the best and most promising defensive players in the 2023 recruiting class.

On Monday, 5-star cornerback Tony Mitchell, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound defender from Alabaster, Alabama released his final recruiting cutdown, listing the Ducks right in the mix. Mitchell, who is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 2 CB in the 2023 class, and No. 19 player in the nation.

Along with the Ducks, Mitchell also included the Florida Gators, Texas A&M Aggies, Georgia Bulldogs, and Alabama Crimson Tide.

In a new twist that we haven’t seen much in recruiting graphics, the images of dollar bills were floating behind Mitchell in his announcement, signifying the importance of the NIL deal that will certainly play a part in his recruitment. In order for this high-caliber player to come across the country to be with the Ducks, it will likely take some money.

Tony Mitchell’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

5

0.9907

AL

CB

Rivals

4

6.0

AL

CB

ESPN

4

87

AL

CB

On3 Recruiting

5

95.72

AL

CB

247 Composite

4

95

AL

CB

Vitals

Hometown

Alabaster, Alabama

Projected Position

Cornerback

Height

6-foot-2

Weight

180 pounds

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Offered by Oregon on January 28th, 2021

  • Visited Oregon in July of 2021

Top-Five

  • Oregon

  • Alabama

  • Georgia

  • Florida

  • Texas A&M

Crystal Ball

Film

