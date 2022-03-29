Oregon Ducks make final cut for 2nd-ranked cornerback in 2023 class

The Oregon Ducks are in the mix for one of the best and most promising defensive players in the 2023 recruiting class.

On Monday, 5-star cornerback Tony Mitchell, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound defender from Alabaster, Alabama released his final recruiting cutdown, listing the Ducks right in the mix. Mitchell, who is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 2 CB in the 2023 class, and No. 19 player in the nation.

Along with the Ducks, Mitchell also included the Florida Gators, Texas A&M Aggies, Georgia Bulldogs, and Alabama Crimson Tide.

In a new twist that we haven’t seen much in recruiting graphics, the images of dollar bills were floating behind Mitchell in his announcement, signifying the importance of the NIL deal that will certainly play a part in his recruitment. In order for this high-caliber player to come across the country to be with the Ducks, it will likely take some money.

BREAKING: Five-Star Safety Tony Mitchell is down to 5️⃣ Schools, he tells @On3Recruits The 6’2 190 Safety from Alabaster, AL is ranked as a Top 20 Player in the 2023 Class (No. 2 S) More Here (FREE): https://t.co/Po3jlc44wc pic.twitter.com/qsfDahwVZT — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 28, 2022

Tony Mitchell’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 5 0.9907 AL CB Rivals 4 6.0 AL CB ESPN 4 87 AL CB On3 Recruiting 5 95.72 AL CB 247 Composite 4 95 AL CB

Vitals

Hometown Alabaster, Alabama Projected Position Cornerback Height 6-foot-2 Weight 180 pounds Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered by Oregon on January 28th, 2021

Visited Oregon in July of 2021

Top-Five

Oregon

Alabama

Georgia

Florida

Texas A&M

Crystal Ball

Film

