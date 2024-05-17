Oregon Ducks featured in EA Sports College Football 25 trailer

Friday morning might as well have been Christmas morning for college football fans, with the official release of the first trailer for EA Sports College Football 25 coming out.

Social media was buzzing with reactions from a rabid fanbase that has been waiting for this game for well over a decade, and now they get a good look at what is to come.

Unsurprising, the Oregon Ducks were featured in the trailer as one of the preeminent programs in the nation. Midway through the released video, we get a clip of The Duck riding the Harley Davidson motorcycle inside Autzen Stadium before a game.

WE’VE WAITED 10 YEARS FOR THIS CHILLS #EACFB25pic.twitter.com/DZ9TSxBY53 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 17, 2024

The official release for the game will come on July 19, 2024.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire