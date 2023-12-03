How Oregon Ducks would fare in expanded 12-team CFP in 2023
I think that there are a lot of college football fans across the nation wishing that the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff were here this year, instead of making its debut in 2024.
Most notably, fans at Florida State, Oregon, Georgia, and Ohio State are feeling that the most.
On Sunday morning, it was announced that Michigan, Washington, Texas, and Alabama would be the four teams in the College Football Playoff this season. That left out undefeated ACC Champion Florida State, which is the first time in the sports history that an undefeated Power 5 champion has not gotten in as a final-four team.
So what might things look like if we had the 12-team playoff this year instead of next?
The 12-team model that was approved last year would include the six highest-ranked conference champions and six at-large teams, with the four highest-ranked conference champions seeded 1 through 4 and receiving first-round byes. The first-round games would be played on campus sites.
So with that system in mind, where would the Oregon Ducks stand after the release of the final CFP rankings of the year? Take a look:
Note: In these matchups, we advanced Oregon through each game to show what their path would look like, while teams in other matchups were advanced based on who had the higher seed.
First-Round Byes
Michigan Wolverines
Washington Huskies
Texas Longhorns
Alabama Crimson Tide
First Round: No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 9 Missouri
Winner By Seed: Oregon Ducks
First Round: No. 5 Florida State vs. No. 12 Liberty
Winner By Seed: Florida State
First Round: No. 6 Georgia vs. No. 11 Ole Miss
Winner by Seed: Georgia Bulldogs
First Round: No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Penn State
Winner by Seed: Ohio State Buckeyes
Quarterfinals: No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 8 Oregon
Winner by Exercise Default: Oregon Ducks
Quarterfinals: No. 5 Florida State vs. No. 4 Alabama
Winner By Seed: Alabama Crimson Tide
Quarterfinals: No. 3 Texas vs. No. 6 Georgia
Winner By Seed: Texas Longhorns
Quarterfinals: No. 2 Washington vs. No. 7 Ohio State
Winner by Seed: Washington Huskies
Semifinals: No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 4 Alabama
Winner by Exercise Default: Oregon Ducks
Semifinals: No. 3 Texas vs. No. 2 Washington
Winner by Seed: Washington Huskies
National Championship: No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 2 Washington
What a rematch this would be! After Washington beat the Ducks both times this season by a combined six points, a 12-team playoff model would give us an opportunity to see Part 3 of this matchup on the biggest stage.