Oregon Ducks fans give new cornerbacks coach Rod Chance a warm welcome back

The newest member of the Oregon football coaching staff is coming home.

Rod Chance, who served as an Oregon football analyst in 2018 and then the cornerbacks coach at Minnesota last season leading the Golden Gophers to second in the BIG 10 Conference in interceptions (14), is returning home to Autzen Stadium as Mario Cristobal's newest hire to coach the Ducks cornerbacks.

Chance replaces Donte' Williams, who was hired within the Pac-12 Conference at USC.

Here is how the Oregon football community responded to the news:

🎶 I'm coming home to the place that I remember. Back to the land of my first love. Would you spread wide your arms for this wayward son?

I left my 💚💛 in Oregon! 🎶



Time to set up shop and elevate the #STAndard! #Sco🦆 pic.twitter.com/k8yUEPztDv





— Rod Chance (@Coach_Chance) February 16, 2020

Listen to my words: #Oregon got themselves a Big Timer and future DC in Rod Chance. Will be a recruiting rockstar anywhere Cristobal puts him. https://t.co/UrmYxkVjfx — Keith Miller (@coachkeith_1k) February 15, 2020

Love this hire! — Kyle (@Kylepdx) February 15, 2020

Great hire...welcome back. — J Pfeif (@jdonut86) February 15, 2020

The gophers were dogs on D. Good signing. — Streaming Scoop (@StreamingScoop) February 16, 2020

The Flock is HOT COACH! — B-Stro (@stromio1) February 16, 2020

YES! So glad you're coming back 🦆🐥🏈💛💚#GoDucks — Matthew Slaughter (@urbanslaughter1) February 16, 2020

Your first look at the new coaching hires as well as Oregon's 2020 recruiting class will be the Spring game on Saturday, April 18 at 2 p.m. (PT) in Autzen Stadium.

