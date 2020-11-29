Oregon Ducks fall 12 spots in latest AP Poll after loss to Oregon State originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

After an embarrassing 41-38 loss to Oregon State on Friday, many feared the Oregon Ducks (3-1) would fall outside of the AP Top 25 given the team's unimpressive performances through four games.

Well, the Ducks justifiably dropped in the rankings but did not fall out entirely falling from No. 9 to No. 21 heading into the team's fifth game.

Oregon's one of three Pac-12 teams to be ranked by the Associated Press, joining No. 18 USC (3-0) and No. 23 Washington (3-0).

Two other Pac-12 teams received votes, Colorado (8) and Oregon State (1).

Meanwhile, Oregon fell from No. 13 to No. 20 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. Other Pac-12 teams ranked include USC (16) and Washington (23).

While the chances of Oregon competing for a College Football Playoff berth is basically nonexistent, the Ducks still control their destiny to win the Pac-12 North and therefor the Pac-12 itself to play in a NY6 Bowl Game.

Next up, No. 21 Oregon travels south to play the California Golden Bears (0-3) on Saturday, December 5th.