Oregon Ducks extend several offers to top transfer portal targets

It’s transfer portal season, and the college football world has been buzzing over the past couple of days while some of the top players in the nation make it known that they are open for business and looking for a new team.

Ever since the transfer portal became a thing a few years ago, the Oregon Ducks have greatly benefited. From guys like Bo Nix, Bucky Irving, and Tez Johnson, to players like Christian Gonzalez, Evan Williams, and Jordan Burch, Dan Lanning has routinely been able to land top-rated players who have an instant impact once landing in Eugene.

That’s the goal once again this year, and the Ducks have gotten an early jump on things, already extending a handful of offers to players who have jumped into the portal looking for a new home. Here’s an updated look at players who Oregon has offered so far in the portal:

Oregon State CB Jermod McCoy

Career Stats: 12 Games | 31 tackles, 2 INT, 7 PBUs

Eligibility Remaining: 3 Years

Former Recruiting Profile: 3-star (No. 1,455 in 2023)

Analysis: The Ducks are looking to pick up one of the most talented available players in the state of Oregon with freshman Jermod McCoy leaving Oregon State. The former 3-star had a great first year, and now will be one of the more promising young players on the market with three years of eligibility remaining.

Mississippi State WR Zavion Thomas

Career Stats: 22 Games | 42 catches, 507 yards, 1 TD

Eligibility Remaining: 2 Years

Former Recruiting Profile: 4-star (No. 391 in 2022)

Analysis: The Ducks extended an offer to Zavion Thomas on Wednesday, likely based on what they’ve seen on film and his upside rather than production. Thomas did not get a ton of opportunity at Mississippi State, with only 58 targets on the season. He did have a game vs. Auburn with 9 catches for 112 yards and 1 TD, though, and has shown flashes of having an elite upside.

Clemson S Andrew Mukuba

Career Stats: 35 Games | 143 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 1 sacks, 1 INT

Eligibility Remaining: 1 Year

Former Recruiting Profile: 4-star (No. 167 in 2021 Class)

Analysis: Andrew Mukuba was a surprise entry into the transfer portal, but the Ducks jumped on the opportunity quickly and offered him a scholarship shortly after he became available. As a three-year starter at Clemson, Mukuba has had some creat production and is looking for a place to spend his final collegiate year before jumping to the NFL.

Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel (*)

Career Stats: 50 Games | 14,865 yards, 152 total TDs, 26 INT

Eligibility Remaining: 1 Year

Former Recruiting Profile: 3-star (No. 754 in 2019 Class)

Analysis: While Dillon Gabriel hasn’t publicly announced that the Oregon Ducks have offered him a scholarship, we can be real about the situation and know that if he wants to go to Oregon, they will take him. Gabriel is expected to visit Eugene at some point this week, and there is growing confidence that he will commit on the visit. Social media announcement or not, a scholarship is on the table.

Texas A&M DL Walter Nolen (*)

Career Stats: 22 Games | 66 tackles, 11 TFL, 5 sacks, 1 FF

Eligibility Remaining: 2 Years

Former Recruiting Profile: 5-star (No. 1 in 2022 class)

Analysis: Walter Nolen is another player who has not publicly announced that he’s received a scholarship offer from Oregon, but the two sides are in extensive talks, and I’ve been told that the Ducks are making a heavy push to try and land the former 5-star defensive lineman. Social media announcement or not, a scholarship is on the table.

UCLA QB Dante Moore (*)

Career Stats: 9 Games | 1.610 yards, 11 TD, 9 INT

Eligibility Remaining: 3 Years

Former Recruiting Profile: 5-star (No. 3 in 2023 Class)

Analysis: Once again, Moore has not publicly announced that the Ducks have offered him a scholarship, but the two sides have been in extensive talks and the former UCLA QB is strongly considering a return to Eugene, where he was committed a year ago before flipping to the Bruins. According to a report from On3’s Chad Simmons, Moore is expected to take a visit to see the Ducks at some point later this week or this weekend. Social media announcement or not, a scholarship is on the table.

