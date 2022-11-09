Oregon Ducks expecting visit from 5-star DL ranked No. 1 in the 2023 class
The Oregon Ducks are expecting a big-time visitor for this weekend’s game against the Washington Huskies.
Sources have confirmed to me that 5-star defensive lineman David Hicks, the No. 1 ranked DL in the 2023 class and No. 9 overall player in the nation, is taking an unofficial visit to Eugene. Hicks is officially committed to Texas A&M, but my source tells me that the Ducks have still been aggressive in his recruitment and are not out of the running, by any means.
At 6-foot-4, 270 pounds, Hicks would be a monstrous addition to Oregon’s defensive line next year. This would be his third visit to Eugene, where he has been impressed before.
“I’m a key part of their defensive plans,” Hicks said in an interview with On3 earlier this fall. “I’ve been talking to all of their coaches and hearing about how they want to use me in their defense.”
If an Oregon fan were to get ambitious and plug a flip from Hicks into the 247Sports class calculator, the Ducks would see their 2023 class jump from No. 12 in the nation to No. 9 in the nation, just behind the Oklahoma Sooners.
More recruits are bound to start announcing their plans to visit Eugene this weekend, but as of now, the main attraction has been set.
David Hicks’ Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
5
97
TX
DL
Rivals
5
6.1
TX
DL
ESPN
4
88
TX
DL
On3 Recruiting
5
98
TX
DL
247 Composite
5
0.9965
TX
DL
Vitals
Hometown
Katy, Texas
Projected Position
Defensive Line
Height
6-foot-4
Weight
270 pounds
Class
2023
Recruitment
Received Oregon Offer on July 7, 2021
Took Official Visit to Oregon on July 17, 2022
Committed to Texas A&M on September 28, 2022
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
Michigan State Spartans
Texas A&M Aggies
Alabama Crimson Tide
Oklahoma Sooners
Miami Hurricanes
Texas Longhorns