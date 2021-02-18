Oregon Ducks expected to hire Marcel Yates from Cal as safeties coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Oregon Ducks and Cal Golden Bears continue to exchange coaches.

On Thursday, news broke that the Oregon Ducks are expected to hire Marcel Yates as its new safeties coach, according to multiple reports.

SOURCE: Marcel Yates is expected to get hired as #Oregon’s new safeties coach. The former Boise State and Arizona DC spent last year at Cal as DBs coach where he worked with new Ducks DC Tim DeRuyter. The move was first reported by Zach Barnett. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 18, 2021

FootballScoop first reported the expected hiring of Yates.

The link to his official Cal Bears Coach page has become inactive, as well.

Yates, who has spent over two decades coaching, last served as Cal's defensive back's coach in 2020, working alongside Oregon's new defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter. Yates was the defensive coordinator at Boise State in 2014-15 and DC at Arizona from 2016-19. He has also coached at Montana State and Texas A&M, coaching defensive backs.

He coached five defensive backs who were selected in the NFL Draft during his final six seasons at Boise State.

Yates replaces Keith Heyward, who was named the outside linebackers coach at Cal.

Yates may also add a co-DC/pass game coordinator title, according to ScoopDuck.

2001-02: Montana State – Assistant Secondary Coach2003-11: Boise State – Cornerbacks (2003-05); Secondary (2006-11); Passing Game Coordinator/Secondary (2011)2012-13: Texas A&M – Co-Defensive Coordinator2014-15: Boise State – Defensive Coordinator2016-19: Arizona – Defensive Coordinator/LB (2016, 18; Defensive Coordinator/CB (2017); Defensive Coordinator/S (2019)

2020: Cal-- Defensie Backs