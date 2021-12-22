Oregon Ducks expected to hire Colorado’s Demetrice Martin as defensive backs coach

SOURCE: Colorado CBs Demetrice Martin is expected to join the Oregon staff as a defensive backs coach. The Southern California native has coached at CU, Washington, UCLA, USC and Arizona. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 22, 2021

It’s been an eventful day for the Oregon Ducks when it comes to coaching hires, with Dan Lanning now expected to hire former Colorado Buffaloes coach Demetrice Martin as the new defensive backs coach, according to Bruce Feldman.

Martin has extensive knowledge of how things work in the Pac-12, having worked at Colorado, Washington, UCLA, USC, and Arizona. On top of his experience both as a player and coach of defensive backs, Martin is regarded as one of the top recruiters on the west coast, which fits along the lines of almost every hire that Lanning and the Ducks have made over the past couple of weeks.

List