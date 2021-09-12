Oregon Ducks epically troll Ohio State after upset win

Now that’s the way to rub it in after taking it to Ohio State on its home turf.

The Oregon Ducks went into The Horseshoe on Saturday afternoon as 14.5-point underdogs and upset the Buckeyes 35-28. And then they let OSU know about it. In the pettiest, most amazing way.

While there’s no way of knowing at this juncture who actually did this, after everyone had departed the field at Ohio Stadium, and Oregon Ducks well-wisher left a rubber duck right in the middle of the block O at midfield, a memento of the unlikely that came to pass in the nationally televised game.

Watch below: