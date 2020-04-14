Oregon Ducks DT Jordon Scott still putting in work despite pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has halted all college football activities nationwide, including the cancellation of spring football activities.

But, that hasn't stopped Ducks DT Jordon Scott from putting in the necessary work ahead of his senior season as a "Man of Oregon."

The defensive tackle has been living in Florida during the pandemic and a piece produced by Spectrum Sports gave Ducks fans a glimpse into his routine to prepare for the 2020-21 college football season.

Scott wakes up every morning at 7:00 a.m. (4:00 a.m. PT) to get better with his trainer Marcus Floyd, who has been with him since 2015 when Scott played at Pinellas Park High School.

It's just all about, really, determination and how committed you are to your own success.

Floyd sees that Scott has the ability and the willpower to make a difference at the next level in the NFL.

"I saw it in him when I first met him then," said Floyd. "And he's just continued to work hard... You want a standup kid to come in and work hard every day. You don't have to worry about him. He's definitely that guy that you want to take time bringing into your program."

Despite earning his degree in three years at the university, Scott decided to come back for his senior season along with Thomas Graham Jr., Deommodore Lenoir, and Austin Faoliu. With their decisions, the Ducks will be returning nine defensive starters from last season and project to have the nation's second-best defense.

We got closer as a family. And I think the closer you get as a family the better the team plays for each other. And that came out in the Rose Bowl.

Scott came back for his teammates, and his teammates appreciate all the hard work.

The senior has started since his true freshman season where he earned Freshman All-American honors, clogging up running lanes on nearly every play. He may only have three career sacks, but he almost always demands a double team leaving his teammates single covered giving edge rushers like Kayvon Thibodeaux room to operate. Scott had 32 tackles last season including 14 solo tackles.

