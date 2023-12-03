Oregon Ducks drop while controversy explodes at top of final 2023 CFP rankings
It was all sitting there for Dan Lanning and the Ducks, ready for the taking. A Pac-12 Championship, a Heisman Trophy, and a spot in the College Football Playoff.
They couldn’t get it done in the end, though, with a 34-31 loss to the Washington Huskies, who made history by going undefeated in the Pac-12 for the first time ever, and becoming the first team from the conference to make the playoff twice.
On Sunday morning, the final CFP rankings came out, with a ton of controversy swirling at the top. There was some minor chaos on Saturday, with No. 1 Georgia losing to No. 8 Alabama in the SEC Championship game, opening up the door for a lot of different things to happen at the top four.
Here is ultimately who the committee let into the playoff.
Michigan Wolverines
Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Conference Championship Result: 26-0 Win vs. Iowa
2023 Record: 13-0
Previous CFP Ranking: No. 2
Washington Huskies
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Conference Championship Result: 34-31 Win vs. Oregon
2023 Record: 13-0
Previous CFP Ranking: No. 3
Texas Longhorns
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Conference Championship Result: 49-21 Win vs. Oklahoma State
2023 Record: 12-1
Previous CFP Ranking: No. 7
Alabama Crimson Tide
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Conference Championship Result: 27-24 Win vs. Georgia
2023 Record: 12-1
Previous CFP Ranking: No. 8
Florida State Seminoles
David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports
Conference Championship Result: 16-6 Win vs. Louisville
2023 Record: 13-0
Previous CFP Ranking: No. 4
Georgia Bulldogs
Conference Championship Result: 27-24 Loss to Alabama
2023 Record: 12-1
Previous CFP Ranking: No. 1
Ohio State Buckeyes
Conference Championship Result: N/A
2023 Record: 11-1
Previous CFP Ranking: No. 6
Oregon Ducks
Conference Championship Result: 34-31 Loss vs. Washington
2023 Record: 11-2
Previous CFP Ranking: No. 5
Missouri Tigers
Conference Championship Result: N/A
2023 Record: 10-2
Previous CFP Ranking: No. 9
Penn State Nittany Lions
Conference Championship Result: N/A
2023 Record: 10-2
Previous CFP Ranking: No. 10
Mississippi Rebels
Conference Championship Result: N/A
2023 Record: 10-2
Previous CFP Ranking: No. 11
Oklahoma Sooners
Conference Championship Result: N/A
2023 Record: 10-2
Previous CFP Ranking: No. 12
LSU Tigers
Conference Championship Result: N/A
2023 Record: 9-3
Previous CFP Ranking: No. 13
Arizona Wildcats
Conference Championship Result: N/A
2023 Record: 9-3
Previous CFP Ranking: No. 15
Louisville Cardinals
Conference Championship Result: 16-6 Loss to Florida State
2023 Record: 10-3
Previous CFP Ranking: No. 14
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Conference Championship Result: N/A
2023 Record: 9-3
Previous CFP Ranking: No. 17
Iowa Hawkeyes
Conference Championship Result: 26-0 Loss vs. Michigan
2023 Record: 10-3
Previous CFP Ranking: No. 16
North Carolina State Wolfpack
Conference Championship Result: N/A
2023 Record: 9-3
Previous CFP Ranking: No. 19
Oregon State Beavers
Conference Championship Result: N/A
2023 Record: 8-4
Previous CFP Ranking: No. 20
Oklahoma State Cowboys
Conference Championship Result: 49-21 Loss vs. Texas
2023 Record: 9-4
Previous CFP Ranking: No. 20
Tennessee Volunteers
Conference Championship Result: N/A
2023 Record: 8-4
Previous CFP Ranking: No. 21
Clemson Tigers
Conference Championship Result: N/A
2023 Record: 8-4
Previous CFP Ranking: No. 23
Liberty Flames
Conference Championship Result: 49-35 Win vs. New Mexico State
2023 Record: 13-0
Previous CFP Ranking: No. 24
SMU Mustangs
Conference Championship Result: 26-14 Win vs. Tulane
2023 Record: 11-2
Previous CFP Ranking: Not Ranked
Kansas State Wildcats
Conference Championship Result: N/A
2023 Record: 8-4
Previous CFP Ranking: No. 25