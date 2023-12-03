Oregon Ducks drop while controversy explodes at top of final 2023 CFP rankings

It was all sitting there for Dan Lanning and the Ducks, ready for the taking. A Pac-12 Championship, a Heisman Trophy, and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

They couldn’t get it done in the end, though, with a 34-31 loss to the Washington Huskies, who made history by going undefeated in the Pac-12 for the first time ever, and becoming the first team from the conference to make the playoff twice.

On Sunday morning, the final CFP rankings came out, with a ton of controversy swirling at the top. There was some minor chaos on Saturday, with No. 1 Georgia losing to No. 8 Alabama in the SEC Championship game, opening up the door for a lot of different things to happen at the top four.

Here is ultimately who the committee let into the playoff.

Michigan Wolverines

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Conference Championship Result: 26-0 Win vs. Iowa

2023 Record: 13-0

Previous CFP Ranking: No. 2

Washington Huskies

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Conference Championship Result: 34-31 Win vs. Oregon

2023 Record: 13-0

Previous CFP Ranking: No. 3

Texas Longhorns

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Conference Championship Result: 49-21 Win vs. Oklahoma State

2023 Record: 12-1

Previous CFP Ranking: No. 7

Alabama Crimson Tide

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Conference Championship Result: 27-24 Win vs. Georgia

2023 Record: 12-1

Previous CFP Ranking: No. 8

Florida State Seminoles

David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Conference Championship Result: 16-6 Win vs. Louisville

2023 Record: 13-0

Previous CFP Ranking: No. 4

Georgia Bulldogs

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Conference Championship Result: 27-24 Loss to Alabama

2023 Record: 12-1

Previous CFP Ranking: No. 1

Ohio State Buckeyes

Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

Conference Championship Result: N/A

2023 Record: 11-1

Previous CFP Ranking: No. 6

Oregon Ducks

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Conference Championship Result: 34-31 Loss vs. Washington

2023 Record: 11-2

Previous CFP Ranking: No. 5

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Conference Championship Result: N/A

2023 Record: 10-2

Previous CFP Ranking: No. 9

Penn State Nittany Lions

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Conference Championship Result: N/A

2023 Record: 10-2

Previous CFP Ranking: No. 10

Mississippi Rebels

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Conference Championship Result: N/A

2023 Record: 10-2

Previous CFP Ranking: No. 11

Oklahoma Sooners

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Conference Championship Result: N/A

2023 Record: 10-2

Previous CFP Ranking: No. 12

Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

Conference Championship Result: N/A

2023 Record: 9-3

Previous CFP Ranking: No. 13

Arizona Wildcats

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Conference Championship Result: N/A

2023 Record: 9-3

Previous CFP Ranking: No. 15

Louisville Cardinals

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Conference Championship Result: 16-6 Loss to Florida State

2023 Record: 10-3

Previous CFP Ranking: No. 14

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Conference Championship Result: N/A

2023 Record: 9-3

Previous CFP Ranking: No. 17

Iowa Hawkeyes

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Conference Championship Result: 26-0 Loss vs. Michigan

2023 Record: 10-3

Previous CFP Ranking: No. 16

North Carolina State Wolfpack

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Conference Championship Result: N/A

2023 Record: 9-3

Previous CFP Ranking: No. 19

Oregon State Beavers

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Conference Championship Result: N/A

2023 Record: 8-4

Previous CFP Ranking: No. 20

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

Conference Championship Result: 49-21 Loss vs. Texas

2023 Record: 9-4

Previous CFP Ranking: No. 20

Tennessee Volunteers

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Conference Championship Result: N/A

2023 Record: 8-4

Previous CFP Ranking: No. 21

Clemson Tigers

Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

Conference Championship Result: N/A

2023 Record: 8-4

Previous CFP Ranking: No. 23

Liberty Flames

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Conference Championship Result: 49-35 Win vs. New Mexico State

2023 Record: 13-0

Previous CFP Ranking: No. 24

SMU Mustangs

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Conference Championship Result: 26-14 Win vs. Tulane

2023 Record: 11-2

Previous CFP Ranking: Not Ranked

Kansas State Wildcats

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Conference Championship Result: N/A

2023 Record: 8-4

Previous CFP Ranking: No. 25

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire