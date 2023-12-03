Advertisement

Oregon Ducks drop while controversy explodes at top of final 2023 CFP rankings

Don Smalley
·4 min read

It was all sitting there for Dan Lanning and the Ducks, ready for the taking. A Pac-12 Championship, a Heisman Trophy, and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

They couldn’t get it done in the end, though, with a 34-31 loss to the Washington Huskies, who made history by going undefeated in the Pac-12 for the first time ever, and becoming the first team from the conference to make the playoff twice.

On Sunday morning, the final CFP rankings came out, with a ton of controversy swirling at the top. There was some minor chaos on Saturday, with No. 1 Georgia losing to No. 8 Alabama in the SEC Championship game, opening up the door for a lot of different things to happen at the top four.

Here is ultimately who the committee let into the playoff.

Michigan Wolverines

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Conference Championship Result: 26-0 Win vs. Iowa

2023 Record: 13-0

Previous CFP Ranking: No. 2

Washington Huskies

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Conference Championship Result: 34-31 Win vs. Oregon

2023 Record: 13-0

Previous CFP Ranking: No. 3

Texas Longhorns

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Conference Championship Result: 49-21 Win vs. Oklahoma State

2023 Record: 12-1

Previous CFP Ranking: No. 7

Alabama Crimson Tide

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Conference Championship Result: 27-24 Win vs. Georgia

2023 Record: 12-1

Previous CFP Ranking: No. 8

Florida State Seminoles

David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Conference Championship Result: 16-6 Win vs. Louisville

2023 Record: 13-0

Previous CFP Ranking: No. 4

Georgia Bulldogs

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Conference Championship Result: 27-24 Loss to Alabama

2023 Record: 12-1

Previous CFP Ranking: No. 1

Ohio State Buckeyes

Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch
Conference Championship Result: N/A

2023 Record: 11-1

Previous CFP Ranking: No. 6

Oregon Ducks

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Conference Championship Result: 34-31 Loss vs. Washington

2023 Record: 11-2

Previous CFP Ranking: No. 5

Missouri Tigers

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
Conference Championship Result: N/A

2023 Record: 10-2

Previous CFP Ranking: No. 9

Penn State Nittany Lions

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
Conference Championship Result: N/A

2023 Record: 10-2

Previous CFP Ranking: No. 10

Mississippi Rebels

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Conference Championship Result: N/A

2023 Record: 10-2

Previous CFP Ranking: No. 11

Oklahoma Sooners

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Conference Championship Result: N/A

2023 Record: 10-2

Previous CFP Ranking: No. 12

LSU Tigers

Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports
Conference Championship Result: N/A

2023 Record: 9-3

Previous CFP Ranking: No. 13

Arizona Wildcats

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Conference Championship Result: N/A

2023 Record: 9-3

Previous CFP Ranking: No. 15

Louisville Cardinals

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Conference Championship Result: 16-6 Loss to Florida State

2023 Record: 10-3

Previous CFP Ranking: No. 14

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Conference Championship Result: N/A

2023 Record: 9-3

Previous CFP Ranking: No. 17

Iowa Hawkeyes

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Conference Championship Result: 26-0 Loss vs. Michigan

2023 Record: 10-3

Previous CFP Ranking: No. 16

North Carolina State Wolfpack

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Conference Championship Result: N/A

2023 Record: 9-3

Previous CFP Ranking: No. 19

Oregon State Beavers

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Conference Championship Result: N/A

2023 Record: 8-4

Previous CFP Ranking: No. 20

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports
Conference Championship Result: 49-21 Loss vs. Texas

2023 Record: 9-4

Previous CFP Ranking: No. 20

Tennessee Volunteers

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
Conference Championship Result: N/A

2023 Record: 8-4

Previous CFP Ranking: No. 21

Clemson Tigers

Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports
Conference Championship Result: N/A

2023 Record: 8-4

Previous CFP Ranking: No. 23

Liberty Flames

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
Conference Championship Result: 49-35 Win vs. New Mexico State

2023 Record: 13-0

Previous CFP Ranking: No. 24

SMU Mustangs

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Conference Championship Result: 26-14 Win vs. Tulane

2023 Record: 11-2

Previous CFP Ranking: Not Ranked

Kansas State Wildcats

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Conference Championship Result: N/A

2023 Record: 8-4

Previous CFP Ranking: No. 25

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire