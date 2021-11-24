Oregon Ducks drop all the way to No. 11 in latest College Football Playoff rankings
We knew that the Oregon Ducks were going to drop in the latest College Football Playoff rankings when they were released on Tuesday night. The previously-ranked No. 3 Ducks were blown out on the road by No. 23 Utah, losing 38-7 and looking like they had no business ever being in the CFP conversation.
After the loss, the Ducks dropped to No. 11 in the ranking.
While they no longer have a chance to get into the playoff, the Ducks still have a lot to play for. This weekend, a win over Oregon State would get them into the Pac-12 Championship Game against Utah, and a win there would send them back to the Rose Bowl.