There were plenty of big games on the college football slate this last weekend. Oregon hosting Montana was not one of them.

The Oregon blowout had many positives for the program to build on as they turn their focus to opening Pac-12 play at Stanford this weekend.

Those positives did not include helping their AP ranking. Previously ranked #15, Oregon dropped a slot down to #16 in the latest release.

Utah (3-0) slots in at #10 and is the highest ranked Pac-12 school. Oregon comes in next followed by Washington State (3-0) at #19.

Washington (#22), Cal (#23), and Arizona State (#24) round out the Pac-12 schools inside the Top 25.

It's unlikely Oregon will see any significant movement upwards in their ranking until they are able to play and defeat one of the previously mentioned ranked Pac-12 schools.

UO gets #23 Cal on October 5th, #22 Washington on October 19th, #19 Washington State on October 26th, and #24 Arizona State on November 23rd.

It's going to be a Pac-12 guanlet for the Ducks, but if they can survive, they will set themselves up nicely for a quality Bowl game.

Oregon Ducks drop one spot in AP Poll Ranking originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest