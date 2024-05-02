Oregon Ducks DL Ben Roberts to enter the transfer portal

The Oregon Ducks saw another player announce their intention to enter the transfer portal this week, with sophomore defensive lineman Ben Roberts declaring via social media that he will be leaving Eugene.

Roberts was one of the many players who had a standout performance in the Oregon spring game over the weekend, registering two tackles and one sack on the interior defensive line. In our latest depth chart projections, we had Roberts slotted as a starter on the interior defensive line, so his transfer comes as somewhat of a surprise, in our opinion.

Roberts played in four games during the 2023 season after appearing in five games in his first year with the Ducks in 2022.

https://twitter.com/RobertsBen8/status/1785781521552687239

Roberts will have three years of eligibility remaining at whatever school he goes to next.

Going forward, it’s likely that the Ducks will try to find some more help on the interior defensive line now that they lost one of the players at that position. This year, players like Brandon Dorlus, Taki Taimani, Casey Rogers, and Popo Aumavae all left for the NFL, so Oregon will need some added depth on the interior.

