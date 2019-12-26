Oregon Ducks depart for 106th Rose Bowl

Peter Socotch

And... they're off!

As Christmas presents were unwrapped, cookies and roasts were consumed and the never-ending debate over whether or not Die Hard is a Christmas movie (it's not), the Oregon Ducks boarded their charter plane. Next stop, Pasadena!

The semi-truck filled with Oregon's gear left a few days ago. 

The Oregon Ducks and Wisconsin Badgers will take a break from their preparations with a welcome event at Disneyland Thursday. 

Practices, media events and beef feasts will round out the week ahead of the 106th Rose Bowl. 

