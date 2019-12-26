And... they're off!

As Christmas presents were unwrapped, cookies and roasts were consumed and the never-ending debate over whether or not Die Hard is a Christmas movie (it's not), the Oregon Ducks boarded their charter plane. Next stop, Pasadena!

The semi-truck filled with Oregon's gear left a few days ago.

Loaded 3 trucks today full of #DuckSwag for @rosebowlgame Look for the guys of @TimberProducts southbound on I-5 shortly. Pics of the packing process for the hotel truck. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/tBK9hIksC6 — Oregon Equipment (@DuckSwag) December 22, 2019

The Oregon Ducks and Wisconsin Badgers will take a break from their preparations with a welcome event at Disneyland Thursday.

Practices, media events and beef feasts will round out the week ahead of the 106th Rose Bowl.

Stay tuned for more updates throughout the week!

Oregon Ducks depart for 106th Rose Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest