Can the Oregon Ducks defense stop Liberty's No. 1 rushing attack in the Fiesta Bowl?

Oregon defensive back Tysheeem Johnson celebrates a stop as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks take on the No. 16 Oregon State Beavers Nov. 24 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Oregon’s defense underwent an impressive turnaround this season with significant improvements in both scoring and yards allowed.

The No. 8 Ducks will head into Monday’s Fiesta Bowl against No. 23 Liberty ranked 11th in the country in points allowed at 17.3 per game, and 24th in total defense at 320.3 yards allowed per game.

Last season Oregon was ranked 74th in points allowed (27.4) and 71st in total defense (381.2).

The challenge on Monday inside State Farm Stadium in Glendale will be to not get torched by the Flames, whose undefeated run through their 2023 season has been the byproduct of the best running game in the country.

Liberty’s triple-option attack has become the nation’s No. 1 rushing attack at 302.92 yards per game. Its offense overall is No. 3 nationally at 514.9.

The Flames have scored the most rushing touchdowns in the nation with 39, rank No. 2 with an average of 6.13 yards per rush and are No. 3 with 642 running attempts.

“They do things on the offense that you normally don't see in the Pac-12,” Oregon linebacker Jeffrey Bassa said. “And I think that's something they've been doing very well. It's been efficient for them all year.”

Of course, Oregon’s defense has been pretty good as well, and is outfitted with the type of talent and size Liberty didn’t see a lot of this season while playing a schedule that didn’t include any Power Five teams.

“I mean, obviously, they are really, really talented,” Liberty running back coach Newland Isaac said. “They are big, they are fast, they are strong up front, but the one benefit we have is we do a lot of triple options and a lot of different reads that (the defense) has to be accountable for. Hopefully it makes them slow down and think a little bit more so our scheme has a good chance.”

What to know about the Oregon Ducks defense

Been stingy with the points

The Ducks have allowed 10-or-fewer points six times this season, after doing so just twice in the last three seasons combined, and their 17.3 points allowed per game leads the Pac-12.

Oregon’s allowed just 26 touchdowns this year, tied for 11th-fewest in the nation.

Good against the run

Oregon has held eight of its last 11 opponents under 100 yards rushing, the most in a season since at least 1996.

During the Pac-12 season the Ducks played three of the top-50 rushing teams in the nation — No. 32 Utah (182.54), No. 35 Oregon State (181.5 yards per game), No. 47 California (172.69) — and held them to 99, 109, and 53 yards, respectively.

Who isn’t playing for Oregon

The Ducks will for sure be without starting cornerback Khyree Jackson and starting defensive tackle Popo Aumavae, who have opted out for the NFL draft.

Reserve defensive backs Trikweze Bridges and Daymon David have also transferred.

The status of injured starters defensive end Jordan Burch and cornerback Jahlil Florence remains to be determined. Both players made the trip.

“They are involved every day,” Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi said. “It will be game-time decisions. It's great to see them out there and moving around. So I think they are doing a really good job preparing mentally, not getting all the physical reps, but being out there mentally, having a script in their hand and preparing.”

Liberty Flames quarterback Kaidon Salter (7) runs the ball against the New Mexico State Aggies during the second quarter at Williams Stadium Dec. 1 Lynchburg, Virginia.

What to know about the Liberty Flames offense

Dual-threat QB leads the way

Kaidon Salter is a 6-1, 200-pound athlete who is tough to contain. He’s completed 162-of-266 passes for 2,750 yards, 31 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Salter has also rushed for 1,064 yards and 12 TDs on 153 carries.

“Of course, they are a better defense than we have played all year,” Salter said. “They are faster and physical and there are a lot of things that we have to do quicker, such as me getting the ball out and things we have to do to make quicker decisions.”

Liberty Flames running back Quinton Cooley (20) runs the ball in the third quarter at Williams Stadium Nov. 11 in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Running game is dynamic and productive

Salter is the Flames’ second 1,000-yard rusher behind running back Quinton Cooley, who has rushed for 1,322 yards and 16 TDs on 213 carries.

Liberty has two players who’ve been productive this season in running backs Billy Lucas (578 yards, six TDs, 109 carries) and Aaron Bedgood (507 yards and three scores on 55 carries).

“We have to be very focused, locked in,” Oregon safety Tysheem Johnson said. “On defense, we have to have great eyes. The offense is a little unique. So through every phase, from defensive line to linebackers to the back end, all of our eyes have to be right and we have to be ready to go.”

