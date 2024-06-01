Oregon Ducks defeat San Diego in first game of NCAA Regional

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Logan Mercado pitched four scoreless innings in relief as the Oregon Ducks baseball squad took down San Diego 5-4 in 11 innings in the first game of the Santa Barbara regional.

Mercado punched out three, while letting up a single hit and issuing two free passes on a walk and a hit by pitch. He earned the win for the outing, improving himself to 6-1 on the season.

Mercado’s win wouldn’t have been possible if not for the bottom of the Oregon batting order, with eight-hole hitter Carter Garate and nine-hole hitter Bryce Boettcher doing the heavy lifting offensively. Both Garate and Boettcher muscled home runs out of Caesar Uyesaka Stadium.

Garate’s homer was the first of two extra-base hits for him, later smacking a two-RBI double and ending the game with three runs driven in to lead the Ducks in the category. Boettcher’s blast was the ultimate difference maker in the contest, lifting the ball way over the left field wall to give Oregon a 5-4 lead in the 11th inning that it wouldn’t surrender.

Oregon will be back in action to play the winner of UCSB and Fresno State’s contest at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

