Oregon Ducks DC Andy Avalos no longer a candidate to be the Colorado head coach?

Following Mel Tucker leaving Colorado for Michigan State, there was buzz that Oregon Ducks defensive coordinator Andy Avalos was a candidate to take over the program in Boulder.

FOX Sports radio host George Wrighster III said "he'd be willing to bet" that Avalos received a call from Colorado gauging his interest, ESPN's Adam Rittenberg named Avalos an "interesting candidate" for Colorado who was focused on defensive coaches and Sportsline opened Avalos as the candidate with the second-best odds at +400.

Well, it appears that Duck fans can relax as Colorado will name a head coach "within 36 hours" with former Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema and Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun as the leading candidates. according to Scott Roussel of Football Scoop.

Additionally, Brian Howell of BuffZone reported a list of candidates that did not include Avalos, either. While not definite it hasn't happened, there have not been any reports of Avalos interviewing for the job so it'd be unlikely he's being seriously considered by Colorado.

It may only be a matter of time before Avalos becomes a head coach somewhere. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman named Avalos a "name to know once the coaching carousel begins in earnest" back in October and a potential candidate for the Fresno State head coaching job in December. Here's what he wrote last season.

Looking for a fast riser? Here's your guy. Avalos is the latest Boise State product who has blossomed into a big-time coaching product. He's proved a great addition for Mario Cristobal. The Ducks are nasty on defense now; they haven't allowed more than seven points in a game since the opener against Auburn. As with Arroyo and a few others on here, there are potential MWC openings that might interest Avalos, a Southern California native.

The Ducks have already lost one coordinator this offseason after OC Marcus Arroyo left for the head coaching job at UNLV. Cristobal hired former Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead as his replacement.

Defensive backs coach Donte' Williams also left Eugene for USC for the same position and to be their passing game coordinator two weeks ago.

