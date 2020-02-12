Oregon Ducks DC Andy Avalos a candidate for the Colorado Buffaloes job?

The coaching carousel never stops in college football.

After Mel Tucker left Colorado in the middle of the night to accept the job at Michigan State, there's once again an opening in the Pac-12.

According to 247Sports, Sportsline has released betting odds for the next Buffaloes head coach, which has Ducks defensive coordinator Andy Avalos as the second most likely option at +400.

Additionally, FOX Sports radio host George Wrighster III said "he'd be willing to bet" that Avalos received a call from Colorado gauging his interest.

I'd be willing to bet USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, Oregon Defensive Coordinator Andy Avalos, and ASU Assoc HC Antonio Pierce all get at least a phone call tonight to gauge their interest in the Colorado job. — George Wrighster III (@georgewrighster) February 12, 2020

The Athletic's Bruce Feldman named Avalos a "name to know once the coaching carousel begins in earnest" back in October and a potential candidate for the Fresno State head coach in December. Here's what he wrote last season.

Looking for a fast riser? Here's your guy. Avalos is the latest Boise State product who has blossomed into a big-time coaching product. He's proved a great addition for Mario Cristobal. The Ducks are nasty on defense now; they haven't allowed more than seven points in a game since the opener against Auburn. As with Arroyo and a few others on here, there are potential MWC openings that might interest Avalos, a Southern California native.

The favorite for the position is the current Buffaloes co-offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini at +150. He was one of the three head coaches Tucker kept on this staff from the Mike MacIntyre era.

Sportsline has Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy at +1000 which may be more likely than those odds would indicate. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport said Colorado is expected to reach out to the all-time leading rusher in school history to take over the program.

Other candidates, according to Sportsline, include USC Offensive Coordinator Graham Harrell (+700), Arkansas State head coach Blake Anderson (+800), former Oregon Duck DC and current FAU DC Jim Leavitt (+1200) and Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl (+1500).

Avalos has been on Cristobal's staff for a season and exceeded expectations. His defense was second in the nation in interceptions (20), fifth in the country in turnover margin (16) and tied for eighth in turnovers forced (27).

Before coming to Eugene, Avalos spent seven seasons at Boise State, the final three as defensive coordinator.

The Ducks have already lost one coordinator this offseason after OC Marcus Arroyo left for the head coaching job at UNLV. Cristobal hired former Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead as his replacement.

Defensive backs coach Donte' Williams also left Eugene for USC for the same position and to be their passing game coordinator earlier this week.

If Avalos left for Boulder, the Ducks could look to promote within or bring in an outside hire.

Last offseason when Jim Leavitt and Oregon mutually parted ways, much of the early buzz indicated that Cristobal would promote safeties coach Keith Hayward. They instead added "assistant head coach" to his title after a "national search" for the right candidate ended with the hiring of Avalos. Look for them to follow a similar process if necessary this season.

