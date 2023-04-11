Oregon Ducks make the cut for top-5 cornerback in 2024 class

The Oregon Ducks are working hard on the recruiting trail, and putting themselves in a great position to land some top-end talent down the road.

The latest highly-rated player to have eyes for Oregon is 4-star cornerback Aaron Scott, a blue-chip player from Ohio who recently included the Ducks in his top-12 cutdown.

Scott is rated by 247Sports as the No. 36 player in the 2024 class, and No. 4 cornerback overall. He currently is predicted to end up landing with his home state Ohio State Buckeyes, but after receiving an offer from the Ducks a couple of months ago, it is likely we see him at least take a visit to Eugene to check out what Dan Lanning and his staff have cooking.

Aaron Scott Jr.’s Recruiting Profile

Twitter

BREAKING: Elite 2024 CB Aaron Scott Jr. is down to 1️⃣2️⃣ Schools! The 6’1 180 CB from Springfield, OH is ranked as the No. 11 Player in the ‘24 Class (No. 2 CB) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/iZZTHJZoxL pic.twitter.com/A3P0tDdeCL — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 9, 2023

Ratings

Stars Rating Position State 247Sports 4 96 CB OH 247Sports Composite 4 0.9619 CB OH Rivals 4 5.8 CB OH ESPN 4 83 CB OH On3 Recruiting 4 97 CB OH

Vitals

Height 6-foot-0 Weight 170 pounds Hometown Springfield, Ohio Projected Position Cornerback Class 2024

Recruitment

Received Oregon offer on January 22, 2023

Has yet to take a visit to Oregon

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

Ohio State Buckeyes

USC Trojans

Michigan State Wolverines

Florida State Seminoles

Penn State Nittany Lions

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Kentucky Wildcats

Oklahoma Sooners

Tennessee Volunteers

Louisville Cardinals

Pittsburgh Panthers

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire