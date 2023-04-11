Oregon Ducks make the cut for top-5 cornerback in 2024 class

Zachary Neel
The Oregon Ducks are working hard on the recruiting trail, and putting themselves in a great position to land some top-end talent down the road.

The latest highly-rated player to have eyes for Oregon is 4-star cornerback Aaron Scott, a blue-chip player from Ohio who recently included the Ducks in his top-12 cutdown.

Scott is rated by 247Sports as the No. 36 player in the 2024 class, and No. 4 cornerback overall. He currently is predicted to end up landing with his home state Ohio State Buckeyes, but after receiving an offer from the Ducks a couple of months ago, it is likely we see him at least take a visit to Eugene to check out what Dan Lanning and his staff have cooking.

Aaron Scott Jr.’s Recruiting Profile

Twitter

Ratings

Stars

Rating

Position

State

247Sports

4

96

CB

OH

247Sports Composite

4

0.9619

CB

OH

Rivals

4

5.8

CB

OH

ESPN

4

83

CB

OH

On3 Recruiting

4

97

CB

OH

 

Vitals

Height

6-foot-0

Weight

170 pounds

Hometown

Springfield, Ohio

Projected Position

Cornerback

Class

2024

 

Recruitment

  • Received Oregon offer on January 22, 2023

  • Has yet to take a visit to Oregon

Top Schools

  • Oregon Ducks

  • Ohio State Buckeyes

  • USC Trojans

  • Michigan State Wolverines

  • Florida State Seminoles

  • Penn State Nittany Lions

  • Notre Dame Fighting Irish

  • Kentucky Wildcats

  • Oklahoma Sooners

  • Tennessee Volunteers

  • Louisville Cardinals

  • Pittsburgh Panthers

Highlights

