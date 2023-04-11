Oregon Ducks make the cut for top-5 cornerback in 2024 class
The Oregon Ducks are working hard on the recruiting trail, and putting themselves in a great position to land some top-end talent down the road.
The latest highly-rated player to have eyes for Oregon is 4-star cornerback Aaron Scott, a blue-chip player from Ohio who recently included the Ducks in his top-12 cutdown.
Scott is rated by 247Sports as the No. 36 player in the 2024 class, and No. 4 cornerback overall. He currently is predicted to end up landing with his home state Ohio State Buckeyes, but after receiving an offer from the Ducks a couple of months ago, it is likely we see him at least take a visit to Eugene to check out what Dan Lanning and his staff have cooking.
Aaron Scott Jr.’s Recruiting Profile
BREAKING: Elite 2024 CB Aaron Scott Jr. is down to 1️⃣2️⃣ Schools!
The 6’1 180 CB from Springfield, OH is ranked as the No. 11 Player in the ‘24 Class (No. 2 CB)
Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/iZZTHJZoxL pic.twitter.com/A3P0tDdeCL
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 9, 2023
Ratings
Stars
Rating
Position
State
247Sports
4
96
CB
OH
247Sports Composite
4
0.9619
CB
OH
Rivals
4
5.8
CB
OH
ESPN
4
83
CB
OH
On3 Recruiting
4
97
CB
OH
Vitals
Height
6-foot-0
Weight
170 pounds
Hometown
Springfield, Ohio
Projected Position
Cornerback
Class
2024
Recruitment
Received Oregon offer on January 22, 2023
Has yet to take a visit to Oregon
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
Ohio State Buckeyes
USC Trojans
Michigan State Wolverines
Florida State Seminoles
Penn State Nittany Lions
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Kentucky Wildcats
Oklahoma Sooners
Tennessee Volunteers
Louisville Cardinals
Pittsburgh Panthers
Highlights