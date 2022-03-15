Oregon Ducks make the cut for 5-star Francis Mauigoa, No. 2 OT in 2023 class

The Oregon Ducks have made a habit of putting their name in the mix for some of the top talent in the country under Dan Lanning and the new coaching staff.

That’s not to say that Mario Cristobal and his crew of recruiters were not contending for highly-rated players during his time in Eugene, but it feels like over the past month or two, the Ducks have been connected to a lot of high school recruits who happen to be rated as some of the very best players in the nation.

That trend is continuing with 5-star OT Francis Mauigoa listing the Ducks in his most recent recruiting cut-down, narrowing his list of potential schools to 13. Mauigoa is rated by 247Sports as the No. 2 offensive tackle in the 2023 class, and the No. 8 overall player in the nation. Standing at 6-foot-6, 325 pounds, it’s easy to see how Mauigoa could be rated so highly.

“Massive two-way lineman who shows high level potential on both sides of the offensive line,” 247Sports recruiting analyst Greg Biggens says of Mauigoa. “Projects as an offensive tackle or a defensive tackle and where his body is at in a few years will likely determine what side of the ball he plays on. Was a more dominant player on defense where he showed a ton of raw power and physicality. He can dominate at the point of attack, has a very quick first step and can run down plays from behind. He might have more upside as an offensive tackle as he’s already 6-6 and young for his grade.”

With the hiring of Adrien Klemm, who is thought to be one of the best offensive line recruiters in the nation, it has been great to see Oregon in the mix for these blue-chip linemen. Just this past weekend, 5-star OT Josh Conerly, the No. 1 unsigned player in the 2022 class, was down in Eugene for a visit, and has kept the Ducks firmly in the mix for his recruitment, which is expected to come this spring.

Now it appears that Oregon is in a good position for the 2023 offensive line recruiting class as well. We will keep an eye on Mauigoa going forward.

