Oregon Ducks make cut for 5-star WR Shelton Sampson Jr.
It’s hard to imagine a five-star wide receiver from the state of Louisiana going somewhere other than LSU to play his college ball, but the Oregon Ducks are certainly going to try to make that happen.
On Monday, Shelton Samson Jr., the No. 3 WR in the 2023 class and No. 32 player overall, listed the Ducks in his top six, which in itself should be considered a huge win for Dan Lanning and Oregon. The Ducks were listed alongside the LSU Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies, Florida State Seminoles, Alabama Crimson Tide and Michigan Wolverines.
Sampson stands 6-foot-4, 190 pounds and is the second-best player in the state of Louisiana. He hasn’t visited Eugene to see the facilities and meet the coaching staff, but you can expect that will come at some point this spring or potentially in the fall.
BREAKING: Five-Star WR Shelton Sampson Jr. is down to 6️⃣ Schools, he tells @On3Recruits
The 6’4 195 WR from Baton Rouge, LA is ranked as the No. 15 Player in the 2023 Class (#2 WR)
More Here (FREE): https://t.co/ycrtLm03zh pic.twitter.com/cm48OXhjJm
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 19, 2022
Shelton Sampson Jr.’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
93
LA
WR
Rivals
5
6.1
LA
WR
ESPN
4
86
LA
WR
On3 Recruiting
5
95.80
LA
WR
247 Composite
5
0.9841
LA
WR
Vitals
Hometown
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Projected Position
Wide Receiver
Height
6-foot-4
Weight
190 pounds
Class
2023
Recruitment
Offered on April 13, 2022
Top 6
Oregon Ducks
LSU Tigers
Alabama Crimson Tide
Michigan Wolverines
Texas A&M Aggies
Florida State Seminoles
Film
Contact/Follow us @Ducks_Wire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oregon Ducks news, notes, and opinion.
Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
List
Updated recruiting rankings after 4-star Oregon WR Kyler Kasper's reclassification to 2022