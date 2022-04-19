Oregon Ducks make cut for 5-star WR Shelton Sampson Jr.

It’s hard to imagine a five-star wide receiver from the state of Louisiana going somewhere other than LSU to play his college ball, but the Oregon Ducks are certainly going to try to make that happen.

On Monday, Shelton Samson Jr., the No. 3 WR in the 2023 class and No. 32 player overall, listed the Ducks in his top six, which in itself should be considered a huge win for Dan Lanning and Oregon. The Ducks were listed alongside the LSU Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies, Florida State Seminoles, Alabama Crimson Tide and Michigan Wolverines.

Sampson stands 6-foot-4, 190 pounds and is the second-best player in the state of Louisiana. He hasn’t visited Eugene to see the facilities and meet the coaching staff, but you can expect that will come at some point this spring or potentially in the fall.

BREAKING: Five-Star WR Shelton Sampson Jr. is down to 6️⃣ Schools, he tells @On3Recruits The 6’4 195 WR from Baton Rouge, LA is ranked as the No. 15 Player in the 2023 Class (#2 WR) More Here (FREE): https://t.co/ycrtLm03zh pic.twitter.com/cm48OXhjJm — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 19, 2022

Shelton Sampson Jr.’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 93 LA WR Rivals 5 6.1 LA WR ESPN 4 86 LA WR On3 Recruiting 5 95.80 LA WR 247 Composite 5 0.9841 LA WR

Vitals

Hometown Baton Rouge, Louisiana Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 6-foot-4 Weight 190 pounds Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on April 13, 2022

Top 6

Oregon Ducks

LSU Tigers

Alabama Crimson Tide

Michigan Wolverines

Texas A&M Aggies

Florida State Seminoles

Film

