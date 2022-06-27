This lucky bettor made more than $400,000 on inexplicable WNBA road underdog parlay
What a gamble.
Courtney Vandersloot scored 18 points, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer, to help the Chicago Sky edge the Minnesota Lynx 88-85.
With rainbow flags adorning the streets around Montrose Avenue and Broadway and rainbow-clad people staking claims to sidewalk spots near colorful floats, it became official: The annual Chicago Pride Parade was back. The parade was canceled the past two years due to COVID-19 restrictions. But at noon Sunday it returned, stepping off in the Uptown neighborhood and ending at the corner of ...
The Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade granted Americans the right to abortion in 1973, but the reality of that right today varies dramatically by state.
Credit Suisse, Switzerland's second-biggest bank, which has been rocked by a series of scandals, was slapped with a $2-million-fine Monday in a money laundering case linked to a Bulgarian cocaine network.
The Blackhawks have hired the former NHL defenseman to replace interim head coach Derek King.
Republican attacks won't stop with the transgender community. Eventually, they will come for all of rights, WNBA's Layshia Clarendon writes.
A group of artisans are opening doors for more LGBTQ and female woodworkers to enter the industry.
After a WNBA superstar used a "contract divorce" to leave Phoenix and join a rival, her ex-teammate celebrated a win by yelling, "Fuck Tina Charles!"
Add the Stanley Cup to the list of trophies won by Stan Kroenke's teams in the last four-plus months
Leonard Fournette told a story that illustrated the power of Tom Brady.
What may have been Colin Kaepernick’s last shot at a National Football League job didn’t go very well, according to Hall of Famer Warren Sapp. Speaking to urban news site VladTV, Sapp didn’t hold back when Kaepernick’s May workout with the Las Vegas Raiders came up in conversation. The VladTV host mentioned that there were […]
According to reports the Brooklyn Nets made a legitimate multi-year offer to disgruntled Kyrie Irving over the weekend.
A French hurdler claimed a sensational national title despite the use of just one eye after he was violently attacked 20 minutes before the race and forced to compete wearing bandages across his face.
Heavyweight boxing is for wimps. How about a “Titanweight” fight? Eddie Hall: The Beast vs The Mountain (BBC Three) charted the build-up to what was billed as the biggest, strongest, heaviest boxing match in history. If you’re partial to beards, tattoos and thunderous punching, you were in for a treat.
Martellus Bennett wasn't happy with Jimmy Garoppolo in 2016, and Julian Edelman clearly wasn't either.
The Dublin Coffman graduate won the race with a time of 21.77, the fastest time in the world this year.
Peyton Manning discusses his nephew Arch Manning's college recruitment and reflects on Vols career.
Jake Fischer: Sources with knowledge of the situation have increasingly believed Kyrie Irving's willingness to opt out of Brooklyn, sign the $6M taxpayer midlevel with the Lakers, where Irving can re-sign long-term in 2023. More on @getcallin with ...
Hall of Fame defensive tackle Warren Sapp, whose once-promising media career flamed out due to his own misconduct, is back in the news, thanks to some inflammatory things he has said. Sapp, in an apparent effort to resurrect his relevance, recently took shots at quarterback Colin Kaepernick, based on his workout with the Raiders. Said [more]
The Stanley Cup has been known to take a beating over the years, but the Avalanche may have set a new record.