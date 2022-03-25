Oregon Ducks make the cut for 4-star DB out of Alabama
Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks continue to stay in the mix with some of the top guys down south, recently making the cut for safety DaKaari Nelson, a highly-rated player out of Selma, Alabama.
Nelson, who stands at 6-foot-3, 203 pounds, is a 4-star recruit who ranks as the 18th best safety in the nation, and 187th best overall player.
In his most recent recruiting cut-down, Nelson included Oregon in his top-11, where he also listed Tennessee, Auburn, Arkansas, Clemson, Oklahoma, Penn State, Central Florida, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, and Florida State.
While much of Oregon’s coaching staff has strong recruiting ties on the west coast, it is great to see some of the top guys from down south continue to look at the Ducks in their recruitment. With Lanning and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi on the staff, Oregon is pretty well spread across the nation when it comes to connections with talented players.
Blessed to have been put in the position I have 🙏🏾 @ALLGASTRNG @GasCrew7v7 @SelmaSchools @ChadSimmons_ @SWiltfong247 @adamgorney @WillGandy pic.twitter.com/5UXMmoExNj
— Trickster ♠️ (@dakaari_nelson) March 24, 2022
DaKaari Nelson’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
0.9278
AL
S
Rivals
4
5.9
AL
S
ESPN
4
80
AL
S
On3 Recruiting
4
90.13
AL
S
247 Composite
4
90
AL
S
Vitals
Hometown
Selma, Alabama
Projected Position
Safety
Height
6-foot-3
Weight
203 pounds
Class
2023
Top Schools
Tennessee
Auburn
Arkansas
Clemson
Oklahoma
Penn State
Central Florida
Ole Miss
Texas A&M
Florida State
Crystal Ball
No Predictions Yet
Film
