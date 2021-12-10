Oregon Ducks cornerback DJ James to enter the transfer portal

According to a new report from On3’s Matt Zenitz, Oregon Ducks cornerback DJ James is going to enter the transfer portal after this year and look for a new team with which to finish his college career.

James played for a total of three years for the Ducks, where he racked up 53 total tackles and 0 interceptions. In 2021, he missed the first game of the season due to a suspension but played in the following 12 games of the season.

After the departure of head coach Mario Cristobal, it doesn’t come as a major surprise, since many players will be evaluating their standing with the team and the new coaching staff to come in. This isn’t the first player we’ve seen decide to move on from the team, and it surely won’t be the last either.

