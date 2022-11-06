Oregon Ducks continue ascension in USA TODAY Coaches Poll

Don Smalley
It took a few weeks, but there was finally some chaos in the top of the USA TODAY Coaches poll.

No. 3 Tennessee, No. 4 Clemson and No. 5 Alabama all lost. The big winner because of the upsets was the Pac-12. Oregon is now the No. 6 team in the country and USC also moved up to No. 7 in the nation.

As expected, Georgia and Ohio State maintained their spots at 1 and 2, but it was TCU that made the biggest leap up three spots at No. 4. Michigan is ranked third.

In the Pac-12, UCLA is back in the Top 10 and Utah actually moved down a spot to No. 13 despite defeating Arizona 45-20.

Here’s the full Top 25.

  1. Georgia

  2. Ohio State

  3. Michigan

  4. TCU

  5. Tennessee

  6. Oregon

  7. USC

  8. LSU

  9. Mississippi

  10. UCLA

  11. Alabama

  12. Clemson

  13. Utah

  14. North Carolina

  15. Penn State

  16. NC State

  17. Tulane

  18. Texas

  19. Liberty

  20. Illinois

  21. Central Florida

  22. Kansas State

  23. Washington

  24. Kentucky

  25. Notre Dame

 

