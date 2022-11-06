Oregon Ducks continue ascension in USA TODAY Coaches Poll

It took a few weeks, but there was finally some chaos in the top of the USA TODAY Coaches poll.

No. 3 Tennessee, No. 4 Clemson and No. 5 Alabama all lost. The big winner because of the upsets was the Pac-12. Oregon is now the No. 6 team in the country and USC also moved up to No. 7 in the nation.

As expected, Georgia and Ohio State maintained their spots at 1 and 2, but it was TCU that made the biggest leap up three spots at No. 4. Michigan is ranked third.

In the Pac-12, UCLA is back in the Top 10 and Utah actually moved down a spot to No. 13 despite defeating Arizona 45-20.

Here’s the full Top 25.

