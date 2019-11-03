Oregon Ducks in contention, hold firm in rankings

The Oregon Ducks (8-1, 6-0) maintained their No. 7 ranking in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, after handing USC its worst home loss since 2009.

When the College Football Playoff Rankings are released on Tuesday, Oregon will be in the mix as contenders. Oregon's smack down of USC will escalate the playoff talk.

Oregon controls its own destiny to the Pac-12 title game: UO's eighth straight win improves the Ducks to 6-0 in Pac-12 play for the first time since 2012 and preserves their spot at the top of the North Division with zero conference losses.

In the national picture, the then-No. 6 Florida Gators took their second loss of the season against Georgia.

Oregon remains the top-ranked Pac-12 team, followed by No. 8 Utah. Next. The Ducks get to enjoy a bye week before hosting Arizona on November 16th.

In the Pac-12:

Utah keeps rolling and rallied past Washington, 33-28.

Following a 56-38 victory over the Arizona Wildcats, Oregon State has a .500 record this late into the season for the first time since 2014.

UCLA won their third straight game after their 1-5 start, over Colorado.

