Oregon Ducks get commitment from Texas A&M WR Evan Stewart

Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks continue to work their magic in the transfer portal, this time getting a commitment from the No. 1 available player, and the No. 2 overall player in the 2024 cycle, former Texas A&M wide receiver Evan Stewart.

Stewart has been rated by 247Sports as a 5-star transfer, and is the second-highest-rated player to enter the portal, only behind new Ole Miss defensive lineman Walter Nolen.

Stewart, a former 5-star recruit in the class of 2021, and the No. 6 overall player in that class, played two seasons at Texas A&M, where he racked up 91 catches for 1,163 yards and 6 touchdowns. He has two years of eligibility remaining if he wants to use them, but there is a belief that he will likely try to head to the NFL after one more season.

While the Ducks are incredibly strong at the WR position with the announced returns of Tez Johnson and Traeshon Holden, the addition of Stewart goes a long way in replacing Troy Franklin, who will go to the NFL this year as arguably the greatest receiver in Oregon history.

Though the Ducks also lost quarterback Bo Nix to the NFL this offseason as well, they replaced him with former Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel, who is an early favorite to win the Heisman Trophy in 2024.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire