Oregon Ducks get commitment from PWO long snapper

The Oregon Ducks are continuing to fill out their roster ahead of the 2023 spring football season, this time bolstering the special teams’ depth chart.

On Tuesday afternoon, it was announced that long-snapper Keller Stafford had accepted a preferred walk-on roster position with the Ducks, coming in to attempt to replace former long-snapper Karsten Battles.

Stafford is a 6-foot-0, 185-pound player from Dripping Springs, Texas, the same high school as Oregon QB Austin Novosad. Stafford played linebacker in high school alongside Novosad.

Along with Nick Duzansky and Luke Basso, Stafford will now compete for the starting long-snapper job in Eugene in the 2023 season.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire