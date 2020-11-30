Oregon Ducks commit Kingsley Suamataia adds 5th star in Rivals rankings originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Mario Cristobal and the Oregon Ducks are on pace for the best recruiting class in program history.

The 2021 class currently ranks fourth in the country by composite score trailing only Alabama, Ohio State and LSU. Part of the success for Oregon has been the newfound emphasis on recruiting from Cristobal and his staff, while also evalulating elite prospects and offering them before their stock blows up.

The Ducks did just that with 2021 offensive tackle commit Kingsley Suamataia who added a fifth star in Rivals during the updated rankings Monday, moving up to the nation's No. 23rd ranked propsect in the process.

"His ceiling is so high and he’s improved greatly this season that he could easily be a first-rounder down the line," wrote Rivals National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell.

Long considered an Oregon lean due to his close relationship with the Sewell family, the 6'5, 280-pound prospect officially committed to Oregon back in September.

Cristobal and company beat out over 30 colleges for Suamataia's commitment including USC, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Notre Dame and many others.

In the summer before his junior season, Suamataia visited Eugene, Oregon for Saturday Night Live and went viral for the clip of him dancing during his courtesy photoshoot with Oregon Athletics.

Blair Angulo of 247Sports projects Suamataia as a second or third-round NFL Draft pick:

"Strong frame with broad shoulders and long arms. Stout lower half and high-upside build without bad weight. Nimble offensive tackle with mobility. Agile and athletic out of his stance. Sets a strong base and quick to react to counter moves. Blocks through the whistle. Can easily off-set speed rush to the outside. Does well to knock back defenders at point of attack. Could continue to improve toughness and maintaining leverage in run-block game. Potential multi-year starter, All-Conference type performer and future NFL Draft Day selection."

He will be joining a talented offensive line recruiting class that includes four-star linemen Jackson Light, Jonah Miller, and Bram Walden.

The Pac-12 will have to deal with these men for years to come starting next season.