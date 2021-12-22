Oregon Ducks Coaching Tracker: An updated list of Dan Lanning’s reported hires

The past couple of weeks in Oregon Ducks sports have seen the hiring of a new head coach in former Georgia Bulldogs defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, which followed the departure of Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal.

This has opened the door for a new coaching staff to come to Eugene, following Lanning as he works to fill out the offices at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex before his first year as a coach.

So who has he hired, and what is their level of experience? It can be hard to keep everything straight, with the numerous reports out there swirling. We’re going to attempt to keep it all together for you, though. Here is an updated list of the new hires at Oregon:

Note: Not all coaching hires are final, and some have been reported as “expected to happen.” Those distinctions have been noted in the following list.

Kenny Dillingham — Offensive Coordinator // Quarterbacks' Coach

Spent two seasons with Dan Lanning on staff with the Memphis Tigers. Was Memphis OC in 2018, when Tigers had the nation’s No. 4 ranked offense.

Served as offensive coordinator for the Auburn Tigers in 2019. Coached QB Bo Nix to 2019 SEC Rookie of the Year Award.

Worked as the OC for the Florida State Seminoles in 2020 and 2021.

Matt Powledge — Co-Defensive Coordinator

Worked as safeties coach and special team’s coach for Baylor Bears in 2020 and 2021.

Named to the AFCA 35-under-35 list in 2020.

Marshall Malchow — Football Chief of Staff

Not technically a coaching hire, but one of the more impactful moves Oregon has made in the past decade.

Named The Athletic’s No. 2 player personnel man in the nation in 2021.

Worked under Nick Saban, Kirby Smart, and Jimbo Fisher as right-hand-man in recruiting.

Oversaw 5-straight top-5 recruiting classes with Georgia Bulldogs, including a pair of No. 1 overall rated classes.

Oversaw No. 1 overall rated recruiting class with Texas A&M in 2021.

Tony Tuioti — Defensive Line Coach

Spent the past three seasons as defensive line coach for Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Was defensive line coach for Cal Golden Bears for two seasons starting in 2018, where he helped turn them into a top-10 defense in the nation.

Was the assistant D-line coach and Quality Control Assistant for Cleveland Browns in 2014 and 2015.

Served as Director of Player Personnel for Michigan Wolverines in 2016, where he helped UM land the nation’s No. 3 ranked recruiting class.

Don Johnson — Director of Personnel

Another non-coaching hire, but an impactful move that will undoubtedly benefit the Ducks on the field. Lanning’s first move as Oregon’s HC was to keep Don Johnson on his staff.

Has served as Director of Player Personnel and Director of Recruiting for the past couple of seasons.

Adrian Klemm — Offensive Line Coach (Reported)

Was reported by ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, though has not been finalized as the NFL season is still ongoing.

Won 3 Super Bowls with New England Patriots as a player.

Worked as recruiting coordinator and offensive line coach with both SMU and UCLA before taking OL coach job with Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019.

