Oregon Ducks celebrate PAC-12 title, Rose Bowl berth
The Ducks are Rose Bowl bound! After Oregon took down Utah 37-15, the celebration was on!
The celebrations carried from the field to the locker room, and we compiled players and coaches social media posts in one place:
Family celebrates together. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/3Buj6wFjQ9
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 7, 2019
Tfw you're #Pac12FCG Champs! 🦆🏆@oregonfootball | #Pac12FB pic.twitter.com/UejiD5KkdQ
— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) December 7, 2019
Took the PAC, @oregonfootball!!#goducks #PAC12Championship #rosebowl https://t.co/WFgqhgYpAZ pic.twitter.com/tkcyQw9MyV
— Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) December 7, 2019
PAC 12 CHAMPS!!!
CONGRATS TO ALL THAT ARE PART OF THIS SPECIAL FAMILY!!! SO GRATEFUL TO THIS TEAM- ESPECIALLY THE SENIORS!!! JUST GETTING STARTED !!! #RoseBowl#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/fpYm670WAF
— Mario Cristobal (@coach_cristobal) December 7, 2019
Good morning ☀️ How about that!!! Great job last night guys! You earned it and deserve it! ✊🏽. 🦆🦆 pic.twitter.com/H2K2ixwavS
— Andy Avalos (@AADucksDC) December 7, 2019
The Mirabal Boys w/ PAC 12 MVP CJ Verdell - TOUGHNESS PERSONIFIED!!! pic.twitter.com/vY2Kq5YVVt
— Alex Mirabal (@CoachMirabal) December 7, 2019
From 4-8 and getting blown out in double digits in 2016 to now PAC-12 champs. We EARNED this. pic.twitter.com/dbK3rEKdBE
— Shane Lemieux (@ShaneLemieux) December 7, 2019
Run the damn ball pic.twitter.com/4YrNa8wfWA
— Shane Lemieux (@ShaneLemieux) December 7, 2019
champs 💍 pic.twitter.com/TyNT3oKnLb
— KB (@_kbuckks) December 7, 2019
PAC 12 CHAMPS #LETSGO 🌹🦆 pic.twitter.com/xUGtwzUiyZ
— David Gilbertson (@CoachGilbertson) December 7, 2019
What an awesome group of men to work with!!! #PAC12Championship pic.twitter.com/MY9vH661iu
— Bobby Williams (@CoachBDub) December 7, 2019
Started as a Mission in Jan to #TakeThePac . Now it's reality #WeTookThePac #Pac12Champions #ScoDucks pic.twitter.com/IMNHInU5K9
— Donte Williams (@CoachD_UofO) December 7, 2019
The Jekyll and Hyde of @oregonfootball. What these dudes have been through - and led the Ducks through - side by side the last four years ... so fun to see them celebrate a Pac-12 title together. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/2XPTtiRTwv
— Rob Moseley (@DuckFootball) December 7, 2019
#SQUAD @coachshaud21 @rkagy2 @EatonStrength @CoachBPiet @(Davis doesn't have Twitter) #TAKEthePAC pic.twitter.com/q5WXgwpitD
— Aaron Feld (@coachfeld) December 7, 2019
Pac-12 Champs once again! Love this Athletic Medicine Team. Congrats to our seniors. 🌹Bowl here we come! @Tdye15dbTroy @DallasWarmack #Goducks pic.twitter.com/26gfuifSwa
— Travis Halseth (@THalseth10) December 7, 2019
Pac12 Champs! 1-0! Super proud of these guys. #GoDucks #OregonFootball pic.twitter.com/UcxLgCTnhy
— Coach Keith Heyward (@CoachHeyward) December 7, 2019
Nothing else needs to be said pic.twitter.com/TtZ5Uf3zpK
— Calvin Throckmorton (@calthrock_54) December 7, 2019
Never won a championship in my life. Winning is living man I love my team we nothing less than blessed.
— Nick Pickett (@NLMBNICC) December 7, 2019
So Proud of these PAC-12 Champions! Accepted the challenge! Great team win! #ScoDucks pic.twitter.com/rci49VP4Ek
— CoachKen Wilson UO! (@CoachKWils) December 7, 2019
Pac 12 Champs Babyyyy‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/GDIAuRunMX
— DJ Johnson (@DJThaPredator) December 7, 2019
Words can not describe what this group and this team has accomplished 1-0 mentality. #TookThePac pic.twitter.com/gCgPCdAnzE
— Coach Mastro (@jim_mastro) December 7, 2019
See you in Pasadena!
