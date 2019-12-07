Oregon Ducks celebrate PAC-12 title, Rose Bowl berth

The Ducks are Rose Bowl bound! After Oregon took down Utah 37-15, the celebration was on!

The celebrations carried from the field to the locker room, and we compiled players and coaches social media posts in one place:

PAC 12 CHAMPS!!!

CONGRATS TO ALL THAT ARE PART OF THIS SPECIAL FAMILY!!! SO GRATEFUL TO THIS TEAM- ESPECIALLY THE SENIORS!!! JUST GETTING STARTED !!! #RoseBowl#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/fpYm670WAF

— Mario Cristobal (@coach_cristobal) December 7, 2019

Good morning ☀️ How about that!!! Great job last night guys! You earned it and deserve it! ✊🏽. 🦆🦆 pic.twitter.com/H2K2ixwavS — Andy Avalos (@AADucksDC) December 7, 2019

The Mirabal Boys w/ PAC 12 MVP CJ Verdell - TOUGHNESS PERSONIFIED!!! pic.twitter.com/vY2Kq5YVVt — Alex Mirabal (@CoachMirabal) December 7, 2019

From 4-8 and getting blown out in double digits in 2016 to now PAC-12 champs. We EARNED this. pic.twitter.com/dbK3rEKdBE — Shane Lemieux (@ShaneLemieux) December 7, 2019

Run the damn ball pic.twitter.com/4YrNa8wfWA — Shane Lemieux (@ShaneLemieux) December 7, 2019

What an awesome group of men to work with!!! #PAC12Championship pic.twitter.com/MY9vH661iu — Bobby Williams (@CoachBDub) December 7, 2019

The Jekyll and Hyde of @oregonfootball. What these dudes have been through - and led the Ducks through - side by side the last four years ... so fun to see them celebrate a Pac-12 title together. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/2XPTtiRTwv — Rob Moseley (@DuckFootball) December 7, 2019

Nothing else needs to be said pic.twitter.com/TtZ5Uf3zpK — Calvin Throckmorton (@calthrock_54) December 7, 2019

Never won a championship in my life. Winning is living man I love my team we nothing less than blessed. — Nick Pickett (@NLMBNICC) December 7, 2019

So Proud of these PAC-12 Champions! Accepted the challenge! Great team win! #ScoDucks pic.twitter.com/rci49VP4Ek — CoachKen Wilson UO! (@CoachKWils) December 7, 2019

Pac 12 Champs Babyyyy‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/GDIAuRunMX — DJ Johnson (@DJThaPredator) December 7, 2019

Words can not describe what this group and this team has accomplished 1-0 mentality. #TookThePac pic.twitter.com/gCgPCdAnzE — Coach Mastro (@jim_mastro) December 7, 2019

See you in Pasadena!

