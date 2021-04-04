Oregon Ducks: Bryan Addison changing positions to safety originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

While the Oregon Ducks have yet to release the organization chart publicly yet, Defensive Coordinator Tim DeRuyter did give a sneak peek at a position change that's already been made.

During Saturday's media session, DeRuyter said Bryan Addison has been practicing with the safeties.

"Bryan we're actually looking at safety right now," he said. "I think that's probably more of a natural fit for him."

He is still listed as a wide receiver/cornerback on the Ducks' official website.

Addison originally signed with UCLA as a four-star athlete (No. 98 overall, No. 3 ATH nationally in 247Sports composite rating) but quickly transferred to Oregon where he redshirted his freshman season.

He was expected to become one of the Ducks top receiving targets at 6'5", 190 pounds for years to come. During the Redbox Bowl against Michigan State, Oregon considered playing him to help them win the game but decided against it to preserve his redshirt status.

As a redshirt freshman, he appeared in all 14 games, making six starts and finished with 18 receptions for 203 yards and one touchdown.

In 2020, Addison changed positions to cornerback due to depleting depth in the secondary and played in all six games, making two tackles. USC transfer and former five-star athlete Devon Williams took over the starting wide receiver (X) position on offense and excelled.

Now with Tim DeRuyter coming into Eugene, he feels Addison works better as a safety which is the defensive position he played in high school. As a senior, he made 44 tackles and caught five interceptions for Junipero Serra High School in Gardena, California.

At safety, Addison is likely behind Verone McKinlely III, Jordan Happle, Bennett Williams, and Steve Stephens IV, who all saw ample playing time last season. Other safeties he will compete with include freshmen JJ Greenfield, Daymon David, and Jeffrey Bassa.