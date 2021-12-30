Oregon Ducks to bring in Penn State’s Joe Lorig as new special teams coordinator

SOURCE: Oregon is targeting Penn State special teams coordinator Joe Lorig to join the Ducks staff. He and Dan Lanning spent two seasons coaching together at Memphis. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 30, 2021

The day after their bowl game, the Oregon Ducks made a number of reported coaching moves, with several guys set to be hired on the new Dan Lanning staff.

One of those guys is former Penn State special teams coordinator Joe Lorig, who will join Oregon in the same position. Lorig has experience with Lanning after spending two seasons together on the Memphis Tigers staff.

Lorig is a pacific northwest native, having played and coached football at Western Oregon in Monmouth. While Lorig is a strong special teams coach, he will also have some help from new co-defensive coordinator Matt Powledge, who has coached special teams at Baylor for the past few years.

