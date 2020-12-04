Oregon Ducks break out ‘wolf grey’ uniforms for Saturday’s game vs. Cal originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

When the Oregon Ducks football team takes the field on Saturday against the Cal Bears, they’ll be wearing their Nike Vapor Fusion “wolf grey” threads with chrome helmets.

Hard to tell me not to shine.



Wolf Grey is back for @OregonFootball’s uni combo vs. Cal. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/RcxZ1ZiZ6X — GoDucks (@GoDucks) December 4, 2020

This is the first time the Ducks have donned their "wolf grey" unis, which share similarities to the “Oregon Football 2.0,” uniform back in 2018. Oregon also wore grey, Nike “Pioneer” uniforms back in 2015 as a tribute to explorers Lewis and Clark.

Hopefully the Ducks are hungry like the wolves and not merely wolves in sheep’s clothing come Saturday. Oregon (3-1) is coming off its first loss of the 2020 Pac-12 season after suffering an embarrassing 41-38 lost to rival Oregon State last Friday.

With the loss, the Ducks fell from No. 9 to No. 21 in the college football rankings heading into the team’s fifth game.

Kickoff between the Ducks (3-1) and Bears (0-3) is set for 4 p.m. (PT) in Berkeley, California.