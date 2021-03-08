Oregon Ducks become first school to win back-to-back Pac-12 Titles in football and basketball

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dylan Mickanen
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Oregon Ducks become first school to win back-to-back Pac-12 Titles in football and basketball originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The West Coast runs through Eugene, OR, at least when it comes to college athletics.

With the Ducks' 80-67 win over Oregon State, the University of Oregon became the first school in conference history to win back-to-back Pac-12 Championships in both football and men's basketball. 

Credit to SportsPac12 for finding the record. 

[Listen to the latest Talkin’ Ducks Podcast with host Jordan Kent]

It's the Ducks men's basketball program's eighth conference regular season championship and the fourth under Dana Altman in 11 seasons. Meanwhile, the 2020 Pac-12 Championship was the Ducks' 13th conference title and second straight under Mario Cristobal in three seasons. 

Also, in both sports this academic year, USC came in second place. In fact, Trojans head basketball coach Andy Enfield went as far as to whine about Oregon not playing at UCLA despite the Trojans losing its ability to control its destiny after being swept by the mountain schools on the road. USC controlled its destiny after defeating Oregon and then choked. 

Meanwhile, the USC football program continues to recruit about "Taking Back the West" despite being winless against Mario Cristobal both on the field and in the final recruiting rankings. 

Oregon's accomplishment comes one season after it became the first school to win the Pac-12 in football, men's college basketball, and women's college basketball in the same academic year. All three of those championship teams were undefeated in Eugene, OR too. 

Oregon stays winning and looks to add to the trophy case by winning the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas. 

Recommended Stories

  • Oregon clinches Pac-12 title with 80-67 over Oregon State

    CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) Will Richardson scored a career-high 22 points and Oregon made a season-high 15 3-pointers in beating Oregon State 80-67 on Sunday night to finish as the Pac-12 Conference's regular season champion for the second straight year. Oregon has won five straight in just a span of 11 days and is 10-2 since Feb. 4. Oregon finished 15-for-23 (65.2%) from deep.

  • USC's Pac-12 title hopes end with Oregon's victory at Oregon State

    The Trojans were hoping to win their first outright conference title since 1961, but Oregon beat Oregon State on Sunday to win the championship.

  • USC overcomes its usual free-throw struggles to upend UCLA again

    USC again struggled from the free-throw line, including key misses late, but still beat rival UCLA when Tahj Eaddy hit a game-winning three-pointer.

  • Kawhi Leonard planning to reunite with Gregg Popovich for Tokyo Olympics

    Leonard won a championship with Popovich before forcing a trade after seven seasons with the San Antonio Spurs.

  • Petr Yan apologizes for illegal knee, hopes for rematch

    Petr Yan lost the UFC bantamweight championship on Saturday night after illegally kneeing Aljamain Sterling while he was down on one knee. The knee was not only deemed illegal, it was ruled intentional, which meant that Yan was disqualified. Sterling became the new bantamweight titleholder, but not at all in the way that he wanted. Shortly after UFC 259 concluded, Yan issued a statement of apology on Twitter and also took to the UFC 259 post-fight press conference to reflect on the fight. "I apologize and wish speedy recovery to (Sterling). I didn’t mean to throw an illegal strike, I just made a big mistake and paid for it," he wrote. https://twitter.com/PetrYanUFC/status/1368436400220073986 Though Sterling was transported to the hospital to get checked out, he issued his own statement on the fight. "Not the way I ever want to win a fight. It was close, competitive and filled with action. I felt the knee was intentional, especially after the ref announced I was a downed opponent, so I didn’t expect to be hit. Yan is a bad dude! WE WILL DO IT AGAIN!" https://twitter.com/funkmasterMMA/status/1368434976329330690 https://twitter.com/funkmasterMMA/status/1368447331855519745 With both men on board to run the fight back, UFC president Dana White was also agreeable, saying that he absolutely intends to book the rematch as soon as possible. TRENDING > UFC 259 results: Blachowicz denies Adesanya; Nunes rolls; Yan loses belt to DQ Petr Yan reflects on illegal knee, hopes for quick rematch (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • A humble Israel Adesanya reveals his true character after failed pursuit of glory

    Adesanya showed his peers how it is done, even in a losing effort.

  • DeChambeau got boost from Tiger before Bay Hill win: 'just keep fighting'

    The reigning U.S. Open champion, who was one stroke back from the lead heading into Sunday's action, started the day with a bogey at Bay Hill Club & Lodge but recovered quickly, claiming his second of two birdies on six courtesy of a monster 377-yard drive. DeChambeau (71) let out a roar after holding on for par on the final hole to defeat England's Lee Westwood (73) by one stroke and was near tears reflecting on the significance of winning golf legend Palmer's eponymous tournament, which Woods has won eight times. "I got a text from Tiger this morning ... We just talked about 'just keep fighting, no matter what happens' and play boldly like Mr. Palmer," DeChambeau said in a televised interview.

  • Embiid, Simmons miss All-Star Game; Zion starts instead

    Philadelphia 76ers teammates Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons were ruled out of the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday after being flagged by coronavirus contact tracing, prompting some players to question again why the exhibition was being played during a pandemic. The 76ers and the NBA learned of the situation with Embiid and Simmons — which stemmed from getting haircuts — on Saturday night and made the decision Sunday morning that neither could play about nine hours before the scheduled tipoff. The game in Atlanta went forward as scheduled.

  • UFC world in disbelief after Petr Yan's blatantly illegal knee gives title to Aljamain Sterling via DQ

    No one wants to win a belt this way.

  • LeBron James to sit Wednesday at Sacramento

    LeBron James is getting a game off after starting the first 36 for the Los Angeles Lakers this season. James is out for Wednesday night's game against the Sacramento Kings. James did not travel with the team after a loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday and is getting a few days away from the team before heading to Atlanta for the 2021 NBA All-Star Game festivities.

  • Report: UFC drops heavyweights Junior dos Santos, Alistair Overeem

    Two of UFC's longest-tenured heavyweights are on the way out.

  • NBA sends out roughly 200 cease-and-desist orders to unsanctioned All-Star parties in Atlanta

    Adam Silver is playing the strict dean in Atlanta this weekend.

  • Knicks look to get past ugly loss as Pistons visit

    The New York Knicks might get Derrick Rose back for their final game before the All-Star break after all. The Knicks were without the veteran point guard on Tuesday due to the NBA's health and safety protocols as they took a 119-93 road loss to the San Antonio Spurs. Rose was forced to sit out because of an inconclusive COVID-19 test prior to the game.

  • Italy savours second America's Cup shot after 21-year wait

    Italian challengers Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli will this week attempt to wrest the America's Cup from holders Emirates Team New Zealand after a 21-year wait for a second shot at the oldest trophy in international sport. The last time the Italian team reached the final was also in the waters off Auckland, when they were comprehensively beaten by the New Zealanders. Defeat did not deter Luna Rossa's billionaire backer Patrizio Bertelli, chief executive of Italian luxury goods group Prada, who has since bankrolled a series of campaigns costing hundreds of millions of dollars in his quest to lift the Cup.

  • World No.1 record in the bag, Djokovic focuses on more majors

    Novak Djokovic will realize one of his long-cherished goals on Monday when he eclipses Roger Federer's all-time record for most weeks as the men's world number one, holding the top ranking for the 311th week. "This is one of my two biggest professional goals," Djokovic said last year. "To reach the record of, (and) surpass Roger's record for longest No. 1 and win as many (Grand) Slams as possible."

  • Michael Jordan admits even he didn't see this coming from LaMelo Ball

    LaMelo leads NBA rookies in points, assists, rebounds and steals. Not a bad start.

  • Montrezl Harrell got a laughable technical foul for yelling 'and-1'

    Apparently yelling "and-1" during a basketball game is worth a technical foul now.

  • Jan Blachowicz overpowers Israel Adesanya to retain light heavyweight title at UFC 259

    Blachowicz cemented the fight by taking Adesanya down in each of the final two rounds and basically holding him on his back for more than half the round.

  • Mark Pavelich, who assisted Miracle on Ice game-winning goal, dead at 63

    Mark Pavelich had been committed to a mental health treatment center after assaulting a friend in 2019.

  • Rams lineman Michael Brockers fires shot at J.J. Watt: 'We all know who the real 9-9 is'

    Michael Brockers wants J.J. Watt to know Aaron Donald is better.