Oregon Ducks become first school to win back-to-back Pac-12 Titles in football and basketball

The West Coast runs through Eugene, OR, at least when it comes to college athletics.

With the Ducks' 80-67 win over Oregon State, the University of Oregon became the first school in conference history to win back-to-back Pac-12 Championships in both football and men's basketball.

Credit to SportsPac12 for finding the record.

It's the Ducks men's basketball program's eighth conference regular season championship and the fourth under Dana Altman in 11 seasons. Meanwhile, the 2020 Pac-12 Championship was the Ducks' 13th conference title and second straight under Mario Cristobal in three seasons.

Also, in both sports this academic year, USC came in second place. In fact, Trojans head basketball coach Andy Enfield went as far as to whine about Oregon not playing at UCLA despite the Trojans losing its ability to control its destiny after being swept by the mountain schools on the road. USC controlled its destiny after defeating Oregon and then choked.

Meanwhile, the USC football program continues to recruit about "Taking Back the West" despite being winless against Mario Cristobal both on the field and in the final recruiting rankings.

Oregon's accomplishment comes one season after it became the first school to win the Pac-12 in football, men's college basketball, and women's college basketball in the same academic year. All three of those championship teams were undefeated in Eugene, OR too.

Oregon stays winning and looks to add to the trophy case by winning the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas.