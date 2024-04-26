Oregon Ducks announce guest coaches for 2024 spring game

The Oregon Ducks spring game is just a day away, and we’ll finally get a look at the 2024 Ducks. Oregon football has yet to announce the rosters for the Spring Game, but on Friday morning, they announced former Ducks Kenjon Barner and Troy Dye as the Spring Game’s guest coaches.

Barner is returning to Eugene more than a decade removed from his playing days, when he was one of the best running backs in college football. Barner had a tough act to follow as Duck, succeeding Doak Walker Award (the nation’s best RB) winner LaMichael James as the Ducks’ top RB. But in his four years at Oregon, Barner gained 4,214 all-purpose yards and scored 48 touchdowns.

Troy Dye’s time at Oregon ended more recently than Barner’s, coming to a close in 2019. Like Barner, Dye played four years as a Duck, making 391 tackles, 41.5 TFLs, 13 sacks, and five interceptions in his career. After his time in Eugene, Dye was selected in the 4th round of the NFL draft by the Minnesota Vikings where he’s played for the last four seasons.

Legends return. Troy Dye and Kenjon Barner are locked in as guest coaches for tomorrow’s Spring Game! ⚪️ @Tdye15dbTroy

🟢 @KBDeuce4 #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/jxEmIfOuGe — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) April 26, 2024

Last April, it was Marcus Mariota and Jevon Holland making the trip out west to guest coach Oregon’s spring game. In the year since, Mariota became a member of the Washington Commanders, and he will likely serve as the backup QB to No. 2 draft pick Jayden Daniels next season. Holland had a phenomenal season with the Miami Dolphins in 2023, grabbing five picks and forcing four fumbles, but he was omitted from the NFC Pro Bowl roster.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire