Oregon Ducks among top-10 for 2021 four-star WR Deion Colzie

Looks like the Ducks new hire of Bryan McClendon has been paying off dividends on the recruiting trail.

2021 four-star wide receiver Deion Colzie named his top ten Sunday afternoon which included the Oregon Ducks.

SEC schools Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Auburn, Alabama, and Ole Miss join the Ducks inside his top 10 along with Penn State, Virginia, and Notre Dame.

Georga appears to be the heavy favorite to land the coveted recruit with 93.8% of 247Sports crystal balls predicting he'll be a Bulldog.

247Sports has Colzie ranked as the nation's No. 3 WR, No. 5 via composite rankings, and No. 44 player in the country.

Getting talent out wide has been a dry spot historically speaking for Oregon recruiting and Mario Cristobal aims to fix that with the 2021 class, with the help of 2014 247Sports Recruiter of the Year Bryan McClendon.

With four-star wide receiver commit Kyron Ware-Hudson already a part of the class, the Ducks are going to bring in more receivers.

Oregon's the presumed favorites for four-star Troy Franklin, the nation's No. 2 wide receiver, four-star Dont'e Thornton, the nation's No. 6 wide receiver, and four-star Xavier Worthy, the nation's No. 24 receiver.

Mario Cristobal has said that the 2021 recruiting class could be Oregon's best yet and that the program was "big game fishing."

It looks like he may have been telling the truth.

You can watch his hudl highlights below.

