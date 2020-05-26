One day closer to landing one of the top receiving recruits in the country.

On Tuesday, 2021 five-star wide receiver Troy Franklin has narrowed down his recruiting process down to four schools:

This journey has been the best ,, next time I'll be committed ! Here's my Final Four !!❤️ pic.twitter.com/KlrBExEYP9 — Troy Franklin (@TroooyyyyyyTroy) May 26, 2020

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound wideout from Menlo-Atherton High School in Menlo Park, California has also committed to the 2021 Adidas All-American Bowl, where the top 100 high school players have the opportunity to show off their talent on January 9, 2021.

He had visited Eugene on an unofficial visit on July 28, 2019.

The Ducks would have reason to be confident with Mario Cristobal leading the program which has resulted in securing the top commitment in California the past two recruiting cycles. Franklin currently ranks as California's fourth-best recruit and the 30th overall prospect in the nation.

However, the inclusion of Arizona State means the Sun Devils may be more of a force to be reckoned with when it comes to recruiting battles, especially after they flipped prized Oregon verbal commit Johnny Wilson on Signing Day.

2021 four-star linebacker Keith Brown, who has already committed to the Ducks, looks to be heavily recruiting Franklin to Eugene, Oregon.

Duck family show homie the most love!!! Tell him why Oregon is so great https://t.co/RNY8DhOQXi — Chief Keith (@KeithBrown2121) May 25, 2020

The only other Ducks wide receiver commit for the class of 2021 is 6-foot-1, 200-pound Kyron Ware-Hudson a four-star receiver from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California. These two would be quite the outside duo should Franklin also commit to the Ducks.

Oregon Ducks among final four for 5-star, All-American WR Troy Franklin originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest