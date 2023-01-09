Oregon Ducks add Arizona State LB Connor Soelle in the transfer portal

The Oregon Ducks scored another addition through the transfer portal on Sunday afternoon, getting a commitment from former Arizona State linebacker Connor Soelle.

Soelle played four seasons with the Sun Devils, appearing in 23 total games and racking up 53 total tackles. Thanks to a redshirt year and the COVID season, Soelle has two years of eligibility remaining.

Soelle is the sixth transfer for the Ducks, joining LB Jestin Jacobs (Iowa), WRs Traeshon Holden (Alabama) and Tez Johnson (Troy), CB Khyree Jackson (Alabama), and OLs Junior Angilau. and Ajani Cornelius

Going forward, it seems that we will likely start to see more players start to transfer out of Oregon, rather than commit to the Ducks. At the moment, Oregon has 94 scholarships and is way over the limit.

Connor Soelle’s Transfer Portal Profile

Twitter

Thank you to all of the schools and coaches that have reached out to me throughout this process. After much thought and prayer I have decided to take my talents and commit to the University of Oregon! #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/3GLwYk7tTn — Connor Soelle (@cmsoelle) January 8, 2023

Collegiate Stats

Arizona State

2019: 2 Games | 2 tackles

2020: 2 Games | 5 tackles, 1 fumble recovery

2021: 7 Games | 16 tackles, 1 TFL

2022: 12 Games | 30 tackles, 1 TFL

Vitals

Height 6-foot-1 Weight 195 pounds Hometown Scottsdale, AZ Projected Position Linebacker Class 2019

Former Recruiting Profile

Stars Rating State Projected Position 247Sports 3 86 AZ LB 247Sports Composite 3 0.8593 AZ LB Rivals 3 5.6 AZ LB ESPN 3 76 AZ LB On3 Recruiting N/A N/A AZ LB

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire