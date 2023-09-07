Oregon Ducks’ 5-star WR commit plans to attend Gators-Vols game

The 2023 edition of the Florida-Tennessee college football rivalry represents the Southeastern Conference schedule opener for both schools on Sept. 16. It also serves as a major moment in the Gators’ recruiting efforts as a plethora of prep prospects have planned to converge on the Swamp that Saturday.

One of the bigger names planning on a mid-September stop in Gainesville is five-star wide receiver Dallas Wilson out of Tampa (Florida) Bay Tech in the 2025 recruiting cycle, who is currently committed to the Oregon Ducks. According to Swamp247, the 6-foot-3-inch, 180-pound pass-catcher will be at the game alongside many others in his class.

Billy Napier and Co. were late to the game in Wilson’s recruitment, having waited until Aug. 1 to initiate contact. However, the top-shelf receiver did make a visit for the spring scrimmage in April but did not spend any time face-to-face with the Gators’ staff.

The gameday trip will be a great opportunity for Napier and his coaches to establish a much stronger connection with the high school junior.

“Florida, when they offered me, it was a good feeling,” Wilson told Swamp247. “I want to go back up there and see it and connect with the coaches. I haven’t talked to them in person yet. I didn’t meet with them at the spring game, so I want to get out there and meet with them. I want to check them out, but I will probably because they don’t really know me. I want to go visit and everything. I was going to wait for an offer from them.”

The blue-chip athlete was also in Orlando last weekend for the Florida State Seminoles vs. LSU Tigers game. As it appears, he is not completely locked in the Ducks just yet.

Wilson is rated at five stars and ranked No. 24 overall and No. 5 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has rated at four stars and ranked at Nos. 35 and 7, respectively.

