Oregon Ducks 4-star LB commit Keith Brown to sit out senior HS season

Oregon high school football has seen the last of one of the best in-state prospects of the last few years.

Lebanon High School inside linebacker and Oregon Ducks commit Keith Brown has announced he will sit out his senior season in wake of the OSAA announcing that all fall sports, including football, will be moved to begin in March.

I Will Be Forgoing My Senior Season Due To Fall Sports Being Pushed To The Spring. Thank You Highschool Football. KB Out✌🏽 — Chief Keith (@KeithBrown2121) August 5, 2020

"I Will Be Forgoing My Senior Season Due To Fall Sports Being Pushed To The Spring," tweeted Brown. "Thank You Highschool Football. KB Out."

He later confirmed he will be early enrolling at the University of Oregon to participate in spring football in preparation for his true freshman season.

Will Be enrolling Early To UO — Chief Keith (@KeithBrown2121) August 5, 2020

[Listen and download for free ‘Sports Uncovered: The uniform craze that revolutionized college football].

Four-star center commit Jackson Light also confirmed he will enroll early.

Brown committed to the University of Oregon following a visit during the Ducks rivalry game against Oregon State last November. At the time, he was the nation's highest-rated inside linebacker in the 2021 recruiting class.

[RELATED]: Oregon lands nation's No. 1 inside linebacker 2021 recruit Keith Brown

Since then, he has fallen to "only" the nation's No. 4 inside linebacker and the 98th overall player in the country as a composite four-star recruit.

Since his commitment, Brown has been vocal in recruiting other top high school prospects to join the flock en route to the nation's No. 4 composite recruiting class in 2021.

With so much talent coming to Eugene, Brown is confident that the program will be competing for a national championship.

"[We will have] the No. 1 defense in the country, and we'll be in the national championship without a doubt because we'll have good guys coming in," Brown told The Athletic about what he sees the 2022 Oregon football team accomplishing.

[RELATED]: Two words keep coming up in why recruits choose Oregon: National Championship

[Listen to the latest Talkin' Ducks Podcast with host Jordan Kent]

Oregon Ducks 4-star LB commit Keith Brown to sit out senior HS season originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest