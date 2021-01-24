Oregon Ducks 28-game home winning streak snapped in loss to Oregon State originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

It was an ugly day for Oregon men's basketball who lost its first home game in nearly two years while only having eight scholarship players available.

In the first Oregon loss at Matthew Knight Arena since January 24th, 2019, the No. 21 Ducks (9-3, 4-2) lost to the streaking Oregon State Beavers (8-5, 4-3), 75-64.

The Ducks were without Chris Duarte and LJ Figueroa due to COVID-19 protocols but were on the bench with the team. Will Richardson continues to heal from preseason left thumb surgery.

It was the Beavers third consecutive win.

Here are the key takeaways.

The Good

The Ducks did not give up.

Playing with just eight scholarship players, the minimum to play a college basketball game, Oregon never gave up despite trailing by double digits for most of the contest.

Oregon trailed by 11 points with just a minute remaining in the first half, but proceeded to go on an 11-0 run to tie the game after the opening possession of the second half.

Unfortunately, it was not enough as the Beavers responded with a 12-1 run of their own to reinstall the advantage.

Oregon continued to make mini-runs to get within a few possessions but never trailed by less than six.

The Bad

Oregon could not make a shot.

Missing Duarte and Figueroa, Oregon struggled mightily from the field shooting a season-low 38.9% from the floor and 27.6% from behind the arc.

Oregon State has improved on the defensive end of the floor, but with Eugene Omoruyi failing to have an efficient game, the Ducks had little hope for sustainable offense Saturday evening.

The Ducks struggled on the boards.

Oregon was destroyed on the glass, being out-rebounded by 20, 42-23 including allowing 10 Oregon State offensive rebounds. Besides Omoruyi who had nine boards, no other Duck had more than three.

Warith Alatishe led Oregon State with 16 rebounds which included a highlight two-handed put-back.

The Highlight

Oregon finished the first half in style with a block on one end and a dunk on the other in transition.

The Stat

Oregon shot a pitiful 38.9% from the field, a season-low.

The Quote

The Next Game

No. 21 Oregon begins a potential season-defining road trip to Los Angeles where they play UCLA twice and USC once, beginning with a game against UCLA on Thursday, January 28th at 6:00 p.m PT.