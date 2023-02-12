Oregon Ducks’ 2023 schedule with game-by-game score predictions

The Oregon Ducks found a way to finish the 2022 season on a high note, despite some frustrating bumps along the way. Things started out with a tough loss to the eventual national champions, and Duck fans had to endure brutal defeats from both of their rivals, the Washington Huskies and Oregon State Beavers. Despite all that, Dan Lanning turned in a 10-win season in his first year with the Ducks, and the team closed out the calendar year with a victory over North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl just days after signing a top-10 recruiting class.

All in all, Oregon fans should be incredibly encouraged by what’s to come, and confident that they have the right man leading the program into the future.

Speaking of the future, we wanted to take this time during one of the slower parts of the offseason to look ahead at 2023 and assess what’s to come. We know the schedule that the Ducks will face, which we’ve ranked as one of the tougher slates in the conference. Despite the tough schedule, there is a good mix of both relatively easy games and matchups that could be incredibly tough.

Let’s break down the entire slate for the Ducks and try to predict what we might see in the end.

Saturday, Sept. 2, vs. Portland State Vikings

What’s Going to Happen: Playing someone like Portland State is a lot better way to start the season than playing someone like Georgia. I think that the Ducks will be able to come out firing against the Vikings and build a ton of confidence going into a big-time Week 2 matchup.

Score Prediction: Oregon 52, Portland State 13

Oregon Record: 1-0

Saturday, September 9, at Texas Tech Red Raiders

What’s Going to Happen: I think the Ducks are going to be tested in this game. Texas Tech is better than a lot of people realize, and they could be a dark horse contender in the Big-12 next season. In my mind, Oregon pulls this one out, but it’s not going to be a cakewalk.

Score Prediction: Oregon 31, Texas Tech 23

Oregon Record: 2-0

Saturday, September 16, vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

What’s Going to Happen: Another easy game for the Ducks before conference play begins. I think that this will give Oregon a good chance to close out the non-conference schedule on a high note.

Score Prediction: Oregon 48, Hawaii 17

Oregon Record: 3-0

Saturday, September 23, vs. Colorado Buffaloes

What’s Going to Happen: While this game will likely be entertaining, and the fanfare around Deion Sanders’ first Pac-12 matchup is going to be fun, I don’t expect it to be much of a contest. The Ducks are more talented, and while guys like Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders, and Cormani McClain may provide some nice flashes, Oregon shouldn’t have too much trouble getting a win at home.

Score Prediction: Oregon 38, Colorado 14

Oregon Record: 4-0

Saturday, September 30, at Stanford Cardinal

What’s Going to Happen: I don’t expect this to be the year that the rivalry between Stanford and Oregon makes a thrilling return. With a lot of roster turnover and a coaching change, the Cardinal could be among the worst teams in the conference this season.

Score Prediction: Oregon 35, Stanford 10

Oregon Record: 5-0

Saturday, October 7 BYE WEEK

You can’t win in a bye week, but based on the timing of this break for the Ducks, it certainly acts as a massive victory. With the first half of their schedule behind them, Oregon has a chance to rest up, get healthy, and then head into what is shaping up to be a brutal month of October.

Saturday, October 14 at Washington Huskies

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

What’s Going to Happen: This is among the toughest games on Oregon’s schedule. I don’t feel completely confident about the prediction, but I see the Ducks getting some much-needed revenge and going up to Seattle and beating the Huskies, giving them their first loss of the season, thanks to a stout defensive effort from Dan Lanning’s squad.

Score Prediction: Oregon 24, Washington 23

Oregon Record: 6-0

Saturday, October 21 vs. Washington State Cougars

What’s Going to Happen: The Ducks are fortunate not to have to play another top team like USC or Utah directly after Washington, but the Cougars are not going to be an easy team to beat, especially if Cameron Ward takes another leap this year. I think Oregon can get a win at home, but I definitely don’t expect an easy game.

Score Prediction: Oregon 42, Washington State 31

Oregon Record: 7-0

Saturday, October 28 at Utah Utes

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

What’s Going to Happen: The final game of a tough three-game stretch for Oregon, it feels like health is going to play a pretty major factor in this game, much like it did in 2022. If healthy, I think the Ducks can take care of business on the road and beat Utah for a second-straight year. It’s definitely not going to be easy, though.

Score Prediction: Oregon 33, Utah 28

Oregon Record: 8-0

Saturday, November 4 vs. California Golden Bears

What’s Going to Happen: After a brutal stretch of games to close out October, the Ducks get a chance to take a breath here before hosting USC in Eugene. While Cal might be better than they were a year ago, I don’t expect them to give Oregon much trouble.

Score Prediction: Oregon 24, California 10

Oregon Record: 9-0

Saturday, November 11 vs. USC Trojans

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

What’s Going to Happen: There are a lot of tough games on the schedule, but in my mind, this one is the toughest. Caleb Williams is coming back to try and win another Heisman Trophy, and the Trojans have had another year to build under Lincoln Riley. I expect USC’s defense to be better, and the offense will be as good as ever. I think the Ducks drop this game at home, ending their undefeated streak.

Score Prediction: USC 44, Oregon 35

Oregon Record: 9-1

Saturday, November 18 at Arizona State Sun Devils

Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

What’s Going to Happen: Regardless of what happens in the USC game, the Ducks will be able to get a nice recovery period against Arizona State in Week 12. While Kenny Dillingham will certainly improve the Sun Devils, I don’t think they will be contenders in 2023.

Score Prediction: Oregon 49, Arizona State 27

Oregon Record: 10-1

Friday, November 24 vs. Oregon State Beavers (Black Friday)

What’s Going to Happen: This is another game where I think the Ducks can get some revenge from the 2022 season. While Oregon State will certainly be better with DJ Uiagalelei under center, I think their defense got a tiny bit worse with the loss of LB Omar Speights. Before the Beavers staged a massive comeback last season, it looked like Oregon was going to run away with the victory, so I feel confident they can get a win this year.

Score Prediction: Oregon 31, Oregon State 20

Oregon Record: 11-1

Friday, December 1 — Pac-12 Championship Game

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

What’s Going to Happen: I think we are going to get a rematch of Oregon vs. USC in the Pac-12 Championship game. While there are a lot of really good teams in the conference, those are the two most complete teams in my opinion, and the two with some of the most firepower as well. I don’t think USC will be able to beat the Ducks twice, either.

Score Prediction: Oregon 35, USC 31

Oregon Record: 12-1

