Oregon Ducks 2021 Pac-12 College Football Schedule Revealed originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Pac-12 Conference announced its conference schedule Tuesday morning and now Oregon knows when it will play each team on its slate.

The Oregon Ducks are looking to threepeat as Pac-12 Champions in Mario Cristobal's fourth season as head coach. The football program last won three consecutive Pac-12 titles from 2009-2011 in Chip Kelly's first three seasons in Eugene.

Here is Oregon's schedule:

Saturday, September 4th: vs. Fresno State Bulldogs

Saturday, September 11th: @ Ohio State

Saturday, September 18th: vs. Stony Brook Stonewolves

Saturday, September 25th: vs. Arizona Wildcats

Saturday, October 2nd: at Stanford Cardinal

BYE WEEK

Friday , October 15th: vs. California Golden Bears

Saturday, October 23rd: @ UCLA Bruins

Saturday, October 30th: vs. Colorado Buffaloes

Saturday, November 6th: @ Washington Huskies

Saturday, November 13th: vs. Washington State

Saturday, November 20th: @ Utah Utes

Saturday, November 27th: vs. Oregon State

Oregon has one game on a Friday, October 15th against California.

Initially, what sticks out is a tough end-of-season slate that includes road games at Washington and Utah in November. Especially the game at Utah given the Utes always play their best football late in the season, except the 2019 Pac-12 Championship.

Oregon opens up Pac-12 play against Arizona and will be the first career conference opponent for new-Wildcats head coach Jedd Fisch.