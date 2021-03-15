Oregon Ducks 2021 NCAA Tournament odds revealed: Point spread vs. VCU & National Championship odds

Oregon Ducks men's basketball 2021 NCAA Tournament odds revealed originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Oregon Ducks are going dancing once again.

The Pac-12 regular-season champion Ducks (20-6) were given a No. 7 seed in the West region setting up a first-round matchup with No. 10 Virginia Commonwealth (19-7).

Oregon opened as 6-point favorites in PointsBet, the official sports betting partner of NBC Sports Northwest.

[Listen to the latest Talkin’ Ducks Podcast!]

POINT SPREAD: -- Oregon: -6 (-110) – VCU: +6 (-110)

MONEYLINE: -- Oregon: -261 – VCU: +205

POINT TOTAL: -- Over: 137 (-110) – Under: 137 (-110)

Oregon has an implied point total of 71.5 points while VCU has one of 65.5 points.

In NCAA Tournament games under Dana Altman, the Ducks are 13-7 and have never lost in the first round.

PoinsBet also released odds for who to win the National Championship with Oregon being given +7000 odds. No. 1 Gonzaga, the lone undefeated team in the nation, has the best odds at +200.

No. 2 Iowa, Oregon's likely second-round opponent, is +2000.

It's the seventh NCAA Tournament appearance for Oregon under head coach Dana Altman (eighth if you count earning the Pac-12's automatic bid in 2019-20). In those appearances, Altman has coached the Ducks to the Round of 32 in all seven tournaments (2013-2017, 2019), made the Sweet 16 four times (2013, 2016, 2017, 2019), the Elite Eight twice (2016, 2017) and the Final Four once (2017).

In January, the NCAA announced the entirety of the men's tournament will be played in Indiana with most games taking place in Indianapolis.

Oregon men's basketball enters the tournament as one of just four teams nationally to have 11 consecutive 20-win seasons, joining Kansas, Belmont, and Gonzaga.