Oregon Ducks 2020 conference-only college football schedule revealed

The Pac-12 revealed its 10-game, all-conference schedule for each team Friday afternoon that will begin September 26, 2020 for the upcoming college football season.

Games that are unable to be played on their scheduled date can be made up in their bye weeks or in Week 12 (December 12), with the Pac-12 Football Championship Game now slated for December 18 or 19.

The Pac-12 Football Championship Game will be hosted by whoever has the best record in the conference.

The Pac-12 and partners Allegiant Stadium and the Raiders, Las Vegas Convention & Visitors Authority (LVCVA) and MGM Resorts International agreed to commence hosting of the Championship Game at Allegiant Stadium in 2021 for its two-year run in Las Vegas in order to ensure a successful launch of the inaugural event.

Let's break down Oregon's slate.

Week 1 (9/26) - Colorado

Following a 45-3 stomping this past season, the Buffaloes will look for redemption by traveling to Autzen for the second-consecutive season. Oregon was going to travel to Boulder before the schedule got changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Head coach Mel Tucker left to take the same position at Michigan State, so this will be the Colorado head coaching debut for Karl Dorrell.

Week 2 (10/3)- @ Washington State

The Ducks will look to end another road-losing streak in Pullman, where they have not won since 2014. Their 51-33 loss in 2016 got quarterback Dakota Prukop benched for Justin Herbert. Then the Ducks lost again in 2018, 34-20, in College Gameday's first-ever trip to Washington State.

With the departure of Mike Leach to Mississippi State, the Cougars will be transitioning to the run-and-shoot offense under new head coach Nick Rolovich, previously from Hawaii.

Week 3 (10/09) Friday - Arizona State

One home game many Ducks fans will have marked will be this revenge spot as the Sun Devils spoiled Oregon's college football playoff hopes last season by defeating them 31-28 in Tempe. Quarterback Jayden Daniels should improve on an impressive freshman season with some new weapons, including former Ducks WR commit Johnny Wilson. Herm Edwards got four different four-star wide receivers in the past recruiting class.

Story continues

Week 4 (10/17) - @ Oregon State

The Ducks rivalry game against Oregon State will come earlier in the season due to trying to minimize travel early in the year. Beavers head coach Jonathan Smith has turned the program around to the point where Oregon State gave the Ducks a fight with their backup quarterback in Eugene this past season. Oregon State lost WR Isaiah Hodgins and QB Jake Luton to the 2020 NFL Draft, but Smith will tailor his offense to the strengths of their replacements. Competing to replace Luton will be Nebraska transfer Tristan Gebbia, who started against Oregon last season, and Chance Nolan, a dual-threat JUCO transfer.

Week 5 (10/24)- BYE

[Listen and download for free ‘Sports Uncovered: The uniform craze that revolutionized college football].

Week 6 (10/31)- Washington

Cristobal and the Ducks have won the last two games of the series against their largest rival, but the Huskies will be sporting a new offensive system in head coach Jimmy Lake's first season. It'll be Oregon's first look at a new-look Washington program that has said it'll be much more aggressive when it comes to recruiting, even if those results haven't panned out so far for UW. Since many recruits decide between UW and UO, this game can help swing those on the fence to becoming a Duck.

This will also be the first visit from Washington since CJ Verdell's walk-off halfback dive in overtime.

Week 7 (11/7)- @ California

Under head coach Justin Wilcox, Cal will always have a fundamentally sound defense that makes it hard on opposing offenses. Last season, the Golden Bears shut out Oregon in the first half to lead 7-0 despite their starting quarterback, Chase Garbers, missing the game. Garbers will be back next season and if he can stay healthy, the Ducks are in for a fight. In the seven games Garbers started and finished this past season, Cal went 7-0.

This could be the hardest game on Oregon's schedule.

Week 8 (11/14)- USC

This might be the most important game on Oregon's schedule with Ohio State canceled this season. The Ducks and USC are neck-and-neck for the best recruiting class in the Pac-12 and just like the Washington game, this can help sway recruits. Plus, it happening later in the season means Oregon, if the conference allows, will host many recruits for this game to show them up close how much better Oregon is as a program than USC, who will return to Autzen Stadium for the first time since 2015 when a Vernon Adams Jr.-led Oregon defeated them 48-28.

The Trojans shocked everyone this offseason by keeping head coach Clay Helton despite him holding the 12th ranked recruiting class....in the Pac-12, but he has seemingly turned it around in the 2021 class. Plus, the Trojans can always put up a fight given all the talent on their roster.

Cristobal will want to dominate the Trojans to show current LA-based recruits that Oregon, not USC, is the place to play on the West Coast. Don't be surprised if this is a massive recruiting weekend for the program.

Week 9 (11/20) Friday - @ Arizona

The Ducks will travel to Tucson, Arizona to play the Wildcats which has always been a house of horrors for them. Their last victory in Tucson was a 56-31 victory back in 2011 when the Ducks won the conference and went to the Rose Bowl. Since then, they have lost 42-13 in 2013 and 44-14 in 2018. Both losses had Arizona unranked and Oregon nationally ranked, and the latter loss came in head coach Mario Cristobal's first season.

Week 10 (11/28)- Stanford

The 2020 Stanford team will look a lot different than this past season as 14 different Cardinals have entered the transfer portal, including starting quarterback KJ Costello. If David Shaw can get some of those players to return this could be a trap game but the Ducks should take care of business despite Stanford always being dangerous.

Week 11 (12/5)- @ Utah

The Pac-12 added a tenth conference game to each schedule and for Oregon, it sets up a rematch of the 2019 Pac-12 Championship Game, where the Ducks defeated the No. 5 Utah Utes 37-15, dooming their hopes of making the first college football playoff in program history. Despite graduating many of their best players, expect Utah to be seeking revenge.

[Listen to the latest Talkin Ducks Podcast with host Jordan Kent]

Oregon Ducks 2020 conference-only college football schedule revealed originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest