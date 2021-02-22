Oregon Duck transfer Tyler Shough commits to Texas Tech University originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Oregon Duck transfer Tyler Shough has found a new home for himself.

The starting quarterback for the reigning Pac-12 champs has committed and will transfer to Texas Tech University.

Shough made the announcement public on his personal Twitter page.

Let’s go to work. Ill be continuing my athletic career and obtaining a Masters at Texas Tech! 👆🏼 #GunsUp pic.twitter.com/YwydNu0ZlM — Tyler Shough (@tylershough2) February 22, 2021

For the two seasons, he was in Oregon, Shough played 11 games, completing 64.8 percent of his passes for 1,703 yards, 16 touchdowns, and had six interceptions.

Shough was ranked as the No. 6 pro-style quarterback in 2018 and was No. 119 nationwide.

Texas Tech fans can expect Shough to showcase a decent deep ball, an ability to scramble and make throws when necessary, as well as a player who is fairly smart on and off the field.

Shough graduated from Oregon in three years with two degrees and he will go for his Masters heading to Texas Tech.

He is also a grad transfer and will have three years of college eligibility remaining.

Before committing to Texas Tech, Shough had talked with Penn State, Arizona, Nebraska, Auburn, Washington State, Illinois, and Oregon State.