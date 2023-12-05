Advertisement

Oregon drops three spots in the US LBM Coaches poll

Don Smalley
·2 min read

The US LBM Coaches poll came out shortly after the conference championship games and Oregon has to again wonder, “what if?”

The Ducks are No. 8 in the poll after losing 34-31 to No. 2 Washington in the Pac-12 title game. The Huskies moved up a spot and Oregon dropped three spots. As a result, Washington will play Texas in the Sugar Bowl in one semifinal of the College Football Playoff.

Oregon still gets a New Year’s Day 6 bowl as the Ducks head to Glendale, Ariz. to battle Liberty in the Fiesta Bowl.

Arizona finished their shockingly successful regular season No. 14 in the poll and will face Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl. Oregon State is No. 22 in the poll and the Beavers go El Paso, Texas for the Sun Bowl where Notre Dame awaits.

The final poll will come out the day after a national champion is crowned Jan. 8.

Here is the full US LBM Coaches Poll.

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Michigan

13-0

1535 (51)

+1

2

Washington

13-0

1,482 (8)

+1

3

Florida State

13-0

1358

+1

4 (tie)

Texas

12-1

1351

+3

4 (tie)

Alabama

12-1

1351

+4

6

Georgia

12-1

1275

-5

7

Ohio State

11-1

1187

–1

8

Oregon

11-2

1092

-3

9

Missouri

10-2

1023

10

Penn State

10-2

952

11

Ole Miss

10-2

932

12

Oklahoma

10-2

898

13

LSU

9-3

796

14

Arizona

9-3

642

+1

15

Louisville

10-3

642

-1

16

Notre Dame

9-3

633

17

Iowa

10-3

426

18

North Carolina State

9-3

423

+2

19

SMU

11-2

375

+5

20

Liberty

13-0

315

+2

21

Oklahoma State

9-4

299

-2

22

Oregon State

8-4

295

-1

23

Tennessee

8-4

226

24

Tulane

11-2

139

-6

25

James Madison

11-1

114

Others Receiving Votes

Clemson 107; Troy 66; Kansas State 64; Utah 36; Kansas 17; West Virginia 8; Miami (OH) 8; Toledo 7; Boise State 7; San Jose State 3; New Mexico State 1

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire