Oregon drops three spots in the US LBM Coaches poll

The US LBM Coaches poll came out shortly after the conference championship games and Oregon has to again wonder, “what if?”

The Ducks are No. 8 in the poll after losing 34-31 to No. 2 Washington in the Pac-12 title game. The Huskies moved up a spot and Oregon dropped three spots. As a result, Washington will play Texas in the Sugar Bowl in one semifinal of the College Football Playoff.

Oregon still gets a New Year’s Day 6 bowl as the Ducks head to Glendale, Ariz. to battle Liberty in the Fiesta Bowl.

Arizona finished their shockingly successful regular season No. 14 in the poll and will face Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl. Oregon State is No. 22 in the poll and the Beavers go El Paso, Texas for the Sun Bowl where Notre Dame awaits.

The final poll will come out the day after a national champion is crowned Jan. 8.

Here is the full US LBM Coaches Poll.

Others Receiving Votes

Clemson 107; Troy 66; Kansas State 64; Utah 36; Kansas 17; West Virginia 8; Miami (OH) 8; Toledo 7; Boise State 7; San Jose State 3; New Mexico State 1

